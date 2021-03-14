News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: USD in Limbo

US Dollar Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: USD in Limbo

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook:

  • WTI crude oil continues to rally within channel formation
  • May be in for a pullback/consolidation, using channel as guide
US Dollar Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: USD in Limbo

The US Dollar (DXY) is trying to keep itself in the game for a continued rally, but due to the general downtrend it faces the outlook is a bit uncertain. If the decline can halt soon (or if it already did on Friday), a short period of digestion might help firm up a base to continue higher. It won’t be long though before the descending 200-day MA will come into play, currently at 92.80.

The recent high at 92.50 and the 200-day are in rough alignment with a series of lows creating during the middle section of 2020. A climb above the 200 will have the DXY trading in open space above all meaningful resistance, opening up a path towards the 94s.

But before getting to that juncture there is a fair amount of work yet to be done. If the DXY continues to sink even a little lower, a bearish outlook will quickly grow legs. Until there is a bit more clarity the outlook appears neutral.

US Dollar (DXY) Daily Chart (can it hold its ground?)

Dollar Index Chart

US Dollar Index (DXY) Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

