Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Minor Correction Ahead Amid an Ascending Channel?

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Minor Correction Ahead Amid an Ascending Channel?

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

Nasdaq 100 index Technical Forecast: Bearish

  • The Nasdaq 100 index hit an all-time high of 13,879 before entering into a minor correction
  • Prices remain within an “Ascending Channel”, with 20-Day SMA serving as an immediate support
  • The MACD indicator has formed a bearish crossover, suggesting that momentum has turned bearish
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

The Nasdaq 100 index reached its all-time high of 13,879 on February 16th before entering a consolidative period. The formation of two long bearish candlesticks however hint at strong selling pressure as prices failed to break a key resistance level of 13,865 – the 161.8% Fibonacci extension. The index appeared to be overstretched after surging nearly 26% from early November to mid-February, rendering it vulnerable to a technical pullback when profit-taking activities kick in.

An immediate support level can be found at the 20-Day Simple Moving Average line (13,530). Breaking below this level may lead to further losses with an eye on 13,362, where the 127.2% Fibonacci extension and the lower bound of the “Ascending Channel” intercept. An even deeper pullback below 13,362 may hint at a near-term trend reversal and thus open the door for further downside potential towards the 50-Day SMA line (13,190) for support.

The overall trend remains bullish-biased, as suggested by upward-sloped moving averages as well as the “Ascending Channel”. Near-term momentum appears biased towards the downside after the formation of a bearish MACD crossover however.

Nasdaq 100 Index – Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart

Chart by IG

On the weekly basis, the Nasdaq 100 index pocketed an astonishing gain of 107% from late March 2020 until early February 2021(chart below). The overall trend remains bullish-biased, with recent consolidation potentially paving the way for higher highs towards the 200% Fibonacci extension level (14,400). Prices are well supported by 4-, 10- and 20-period SMA lines, suggesting that the medium-term bull trend remains intact.

Nasdaq 100 Index – Weekly Chart

Nasdaq 100 Weekly Chart
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

