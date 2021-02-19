Gold Price Outlook – A Support Break Sets Up More Selling

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
A Year on Since the COVID Crash, Are the ECB Tolerating Euro Strength? - US Market Open
2021-02-19 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Volatility May Increase as Iran - US Stand-Off Continues
2021-02-19 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,402.00.
2021-02-19 12:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-19 14:25:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-02-19 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Death Cross Emerges as November Low Gives Out
2021-02-19 16:00:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Drop into the Weekend, Setting Course for Deeper Losses?
2021-02-19 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook – A Support Break Sets Up More Selling
2021-02-19 20:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Channel
2021-02-19 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • This time last year marked the end of the longest bull market in history. The onset of the coronavirus crisis had been met with a tsunami of stimulus from global central banks and governments. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/8oLndNxYRo https://t.co/cCs49vyUdw
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.59% Gold: 0.26% Oil - US Crude: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/vHbOdsdpwW
  • The price of gold attempts to recover from a six-day losing streak as it bounces fresh monthly low ($1761). Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/z1NrfUQEf3 https://t.co/1bBhOdRiNk
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Litecoin are long at 90.39%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.99%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LD1avwDQGi
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.17% US 500: 0.00% Germany 30: -0.26% France 40: -0.27% FTSE 100: -0.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Bf3uotwZAd
  • The US Dollar is edging slightly higher. The $DXY is now trading back around the 90.40 level after falling as low as 90.20 earlier today. $USD https://t.co/kRjzh4XGdH
  • Australian government bond yields on the rise. Recent U.S. Dollar recovery could be dissipating. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/RiMsPRj8o9 https://t.co/cxQeHvVWL1
  • Fed's Williams on tapering: - Decisions on policy will be based on where economy is in terms of Fed's goals - Currently in a "wait and see mode" *No comments made on specific timing* #Fed $USD
  • Wow, Google Trends (global) is actually showing greater interest/concern over 'taper tantrum' when we are in the midst of a massive wave of stimulus. Of course, traders are at far greater risk now than anytime in history given the scale of exposure founded on central bank support https://t.co/IJRBEr4aPk
  • Fed's Williams: - Economy is still in "a deep hole," has a ways to go - Expectations of low rates into the future are cause for higher asset valuations - Strong asset prices also reflect investors looking towards the future #Fed $USD
Gold Price Outlook – A Support Break Sets Up More Selling

Gold Price Outlook – A Support Break Sets Up More Selling

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Gold Price Technical Outlook:

  • Gold price flirting with big support break
  • A breakdown will have lower side of bull-flag in play
Advertisement

Gold may take another leg lower soon

Gold has been weak of late with it paying no attention to the USD, it is the flows into BTC that seem to be stealing gold’s thunder. A theme that has been in play and may stay in play for a while longer. There is big support in the current vicinity from all the way back in 2011, with the low in November holding it on a weekly closing basis.

The low from November at 1764 is the line-in-the-sand at this time. A firm close below sets gold up to continue lower, with the lower parallel of a developing long-term bull-flag sitting around the 1700-line. The price action isn’t particularly encouraging for longs at this time, keeping the trading bias neutral (if support holds) to bearish (if noted support breaks).

Long-term, the bull-flag may eventually lead to another major leg higher, but not a development that will likely come to the forefront any time in the relatively near future.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 GOLD Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Price Daily Chart (Nov low, lower t-line of bull-flag)

Gold Daily Chart

Gold Price Weekly Daily Chart (long-term support, bull-flag)

Gold Weekly Chart

Gold Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Weekly Technical Gold Price Forecast: Losing Key Uptrend Support
Weekly Technical Gold Price Forecast: Losing Key Uptrend Support
2021-02-14 14:30:00
AUDUSD Forecast: Risk Appetite Is Aussie Dollar's Charge for New Highs
AUDUSD Forecast: Risk Appetite Is Aussie Dollar's Charge for New Highs
2021-02-14 04:00:00
Crude Oil: WTI Extended, but Has Generally Bullish Technical Outlook
Crude Oil: WTI Extended, but Has Generally Bullish Technical Outlook
2021-02-13 16:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week
2021-02-13 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish