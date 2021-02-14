AUDUSD Forecast: Risk Appetite Is Aussie Dollar's Charge for New Highs

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Improves as US Dollar Slides
2021-02-14 01:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Bulls to Push Onward
2021-02-13 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil: WTI Extended, but Has Generally Bullish Technical Outlook
2021-02-13 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Set to Extend Further. Have Prices Ran Too Far, Too Fast?
2021-02-13 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Downtrend to Resume Course as Stocks Climb?
2021-02-13 13:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-12 09:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Can the US Dollar Save Gold from a Breakdown?
2021-02-13 19:00:00
Gold, S&P 500 Firm Despite Consumer Sentiment Report Miss
2021-02-12 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DailyFX Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, UK on Track, Upcoming Holidays
2021-02-12 18:45:00
British Pound Outlook: Sterling Continues to Move Higher, Vaccination Program Hitting Target
2021-02-12 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Sentiment Data on Deck
2021-02-11 22:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-02-11 20:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Risk appetite remains strong as equities push higher and US corporations begin to wade into the cryptocurrency space, boosting digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/ovROv49soM https://t.co/rzPvRS6JXr
  • Rollover is the interest paid or earned for holding a currency spot position overnight. Learn how to earn rollover interest on your open positions here: https://t.co/SRsG8CxjEn https://t.co/X7HabkXdyx
  • Crude #oil prices continued to push into fresh multi-month highs last week but prices began to pull back on Thursday as traders digested a report from the International Energy Agency before moving higher. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/CH8hRu5qN5 https://t.co/APsHPoTcqT
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/dRym1Rq1JV
  • The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here: https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/QMv9iGpQmU
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/QXkAN1a4RB
  • Get your snapshot update of the of relative currency strength and exchange status from around the globe here: https://t.co/H19vRDCpUJ https://t.co/4qOedmenjw
  • RT @FxWestwater: Crude Oil Prices Set to Extend Further. Have Prices Ran Too Far, Too Fast? Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/title/2021/02/13/Crude-Oil-Prices-Set-to-Extend-Further-Have-Prices-Ran-Too-Far-Too-Fast.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr $CL_F #OOTT #WTI…
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/DWm7cBMUg9 https://t.co/U7k6NkvSLh
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/J0EPMD2Cfi https://t.co/E7RO3bB7wk
AUDUSD Forecast: Risk Appetite Is Aussie Dollar's Charge for New Highs

AUDUSD Forecast: Risk Appetite Is Aussie Dollar's Charge for New Highs

John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist

AUDUSD, AUDJPY and AUDNZD Technical Forecast Talking Points:

  • AUDUSD put in for a 1.1 percent advance this past week – putting the benchmark market in striking distance of 2021 highs
  • A larger structural bull trend is going through a period of congestion which awaits a clear break – between 0.7820 and 0.7560 for AUDUSD
  • AUDJPY is more highly tuned to risk trends with a new two-year high facing heavy Fib resistance while AUDNZD deals with congestion
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

Technical Forecast for Australian Dollar: Bullish

AUDUSD Rebound Solid but Shy of Two-Month Range Top

With risk appetite under bullish power this past week – though the participation in that rally was uneven across different assets – the Australian Dollar was in a good position to take advantage of the tail wind. The currency gained across most of its major crosses with AUDUSD making something significant out of a hold at the very end of the past week of the post-Pandemic recovery trendline support and 50-day moving average coming in around 0.7600/7560. The technical reversal was remarkable and it gives serious weight to support, but the momentum was not exactly definitive through the end of this past week. If the pair does not overtake 0.7800 in the coming week, there will be pressure on AUDUSD traders to see it further establish its range.

Chart of AUDUSD with 50-Day Moving Average (Daily)

AUDUSD chart

Chart created with the TradingView Charting Platform

Taking a bigger picture view of AUDUSD, we can get a better sense of both the technical boundaries at play and the momentum this pair has charged. On the former point, the 0.7800/7820 high established around the beginning of 2021 doesn’t hold a lot of weight itself. On a higher time frame, the heavier technical levels to the upside are the midpoint of the pairs historical range (2001-2011) at 0.7930 followed by the range high around 0.8135 established over 2015 to 2018. As for momentum on this pair, spot relative to the one-year trailing moving average (50-week disparity index), this has been the most ambitious bullish drive over the medium term since the peak back in 2011.

Chart of AUDUSD with 50-Week Moving Average and ‘Disparity Index’ (Weekly)

aud chart

Chart created with the TradingView Charting Platform

The Opposite Ends of the Aussie Dollar Risk Spectrum

While the US Dollar is considered a safe haven currency, it’s role in that fundamental category has waxed and waned with time. Yet, when paired with the Aussie Dollar, the pair has certainly seen a positive correlation to traditional ‘risk’ benchmarks. That said, the most in-tuned risk metric among the liquid AUD crosses is without doubt AUDJPY. The 20-week rolling correlation between the S&P 500 and AUDJPY is 0.94 (very strong and positive). That greater sensitivity no doubt adds to the exchange rates buoyance as it actually floats fresh highs stretching back to the very end of 2018. Yet, it hasn’t full cleared the ceiling. The midpoint of the historical ranges from Oct 2007 to Oct 2008 and Nov 2014 to March 2020 happen to coincide around 81.40. Will risk appetite carry this pair through the milestone?

Chart of AUDJPY and 20-Week Moving Average Overlaid with the S&P 500 (Weekly)

audjpy

Chart created with the TradingView Charting Platform

At the opposite end of the risk spectrum, AUDNZD is far more numb to any changes in speculative appetite – as it is made up of two so-called carry currencies. This past week’s rally was the heartiest since the beginning of November, but it is a quick rush into the next congestion boundary. There is some technical weight up around 1.0800, but nothing that could stop a committed market. That said, this pair seems to live by a virtue of short-lived but aggressive phases.

Chart of AUDNZD with 20-Day Moving Average (Daily)

audnzd chart

Chart created with the TradingView Charting Platform

Both Retail and Professional AUDUSD Traders are Starting to Lean Against Rally

While we can operate with guidance from our charts alone, I find it valuable to take stock of what the market is doing through different venues. In an infrequent development, we have seen retail FX traders and the larger speculative futures participants are starting to align their views on AUDUSD. While net speculative futures positioning registered in the CFTC’s Commitment of Traders (COT) report is hovering around the neutral view, the lack of traction for an outright bullish view is contrasting the underlying exchange rate. That divergence doesn’t bode well for intent.

Chart of Net Speculative Positioning in Dollar Futures from CFTC Report (Weekly)

aud cftc cot chart

Chart Created by John Kicklighter with Data from CFTC

With a much shorter average time frame, retail FX traders seem to be leaning in the same direction – bearish against the prevailing trend. While this net view from this group reached neutral around the start of the year, the bearish interest has started to climb back towards the peak interest back in mid-December. It seems confidence in the range is solidifying which is not uncommon for this category of trader who tends to see short-term reversals as higher probability than history tends to support.

Learn more about how to incorporate sentiment measures into your trading strategy.

AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% -5% -7%
Weekly -9% 14% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of Retail Trader Positioning from IG Clients (Daily)

audusd client positioning chart

Chart from DailyFX.com

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil: WTI Extended, but Has Generally Bullish Technical Outlook
Crude Oil: WTI Extended, but Has Generally Bullish Technical Outlook
2021-02-13 16:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week
2021-02-13 10:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Bulls to Push Onward
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Bulls to Push Onward
2021-02-13 04:00:00
Copper Price Outlook Bullish as Breakout Begins
Copper Price Outlook Bullish as Breakout Begins
2021-02-10 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
AUD/JPY
Bearish
AUD/NZD