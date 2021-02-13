News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Bulls to Push Onward
2021-02-13 04:00:00
Euro Stoxx 50 Climbs to Pandemic Record, 10yr Bund Yields Rise to Five Month High
2021-02-12 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Slips as OPEC, IEA Cut Demand Outlook, Gold Eyes US Stimulus
2021-02-12 03:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Declining Infections, Oil Prices to Buoy CAD
2021-02-11 07:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-12 09:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Surge to Record Highs Running out of Steam
2021-02-12 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, S&P 500 Firm Despite Consumer Sentiment Report Miss
2021-02-12 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Giving Back All of This Week's Gains
2021-02-12 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DailyFX Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, UK on Track, Upcoming Holidays
2021-02-12 18:45:00
British Pound Outlook: Sterling Continues to Move Higher, Vaccination Program Hitting Target
2021-02-12 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Sentiment Data on Deck
2021-02-11 22:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-02-11 20:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Human error in the forex market is common and often leads to familiar trading mistakes. These trading mistakes crop up particularly with novice traders on a regular basis. Learn about the top ten trading mistakes and how you can avoid them here: https://t.co/i8E2AXtzF3 https://t.co/4bkCAP5I9k
  • Sterling continues to move higher, with 13 positive weeks in the last 15, on marginally better-than-expected GDP data and a successful vaccination program. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/CIJ5cze3bz https://t.co/4QnD1QieSR
  • Climbing inflation expectations, falling real rates of return, and a weaker US Dollar may bolster precious metal prices and pave the way for gold and silver to move higher. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/30O67iPww0 https://t.co/RjTyBWflmV
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/3VQnolKO15
  • Net speculative futures positioning behind the US Dollar is leaning on the heaviest net short view in recent history. What does the Fed expect? What does the ECB expect? What do FX traders expect? https://t.co/xC72Hxw5Oe
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/PHB4A0zmeV
  • Australian Dollar Forecast: Iron Ore Prices Counterbalancing Dovish RBA - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/aud/2021/02/13/Australian-Dollar-Forecast-Iron-Ore-Prices-Counterbalancing-Dovish-RBA.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $AUD $TIO $AUDUSD #RBA https://t.co/5ahTj72UJY
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/31pp4cBLKZ
  • The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar looks set to continue gaining ground against its haven-associated counterparts. Key levels to watch for AUD/USD, AUD/JPY and AUD/CHF. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/WqnYKhKo3D https://t.co/ZOgnGRyIZQ
  • The US Dollar may be at risk to ASEAN currencies, as the Singapore Dollar and Thai Baht attempt a comeback. USD/IDR and USD/PHP still have key support ranges to clear. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/iGG2QxP3Rz https://t.co/w9KxPmlRH4
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Bulls to Push Onward

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Bulls to Push Onward

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

EURO WEEKLY TECHNICAL FORECAST – BULLISH

The Euro traded broadly mixed this past week. Euro strength was seen relative to its US Dollar and Yen peers, but the bloc currency weakened against the Pound, Canadian Dollar, and Australian Dollar. A fresh breath of air to the reflation trade theme appears largely responsible for the latest moves across EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD, and EUR/AUD. This broader trend looks likely to continue so long as market sentiment stays sanguine.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (30 SEP 2020 TO 12 FEB 2021)

EURUSD Price Chart Euro to US Dollar Technical Forecast

EUR/USD bulls defended the 1.2000-price level following a healthy 400-pip pullback by the Euro from its year-to-date swing high. On balance, the consolidation by EUR/USD price action leaves it coiled between the 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages. These technical barriers may keep EUR/USD relatively contained.

If the Euro can overcome its short-term bearish trend extending through the recent string of lower highs, however, the 1.2300-handle could come back into focus. That said, one-week risk reversals for EUR/USD have flipped positive again. Seeing that a risk reversal reading above zero indicates call option implied volatility is greater than put option implied volatility, this suggests FX options traders view EUR/USD price risk as being skewed to the upside.

EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -17% -3% -9%
Weekly -16% 15% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (28 JAN 2019 TO 12 FEB 2021)

EURJPY Price Chart Euro to Yen Technical Forecast

EUR/JPY gained a modest 37-pips over the last five trading sessions. This pushed the Euro to its strongest level against the Yen since February 2019 on a weekly closing basis. Although, the current 127.00-price level, underpinned by 2019 and 2020 yearly highs, has presented a formidable obstacle for EUR/JPY. Another defensive act by Euro bears might push EUR/JPY price action back toward the 126.00-mark.

Potential Euro weakness may prove short-lived, however, as it looks likely for the broader bullish trend to prevail. This is highlighted by upward pressure building alongside the series of higher lows notched by since last May. To that end, if EUR/JPY bulls can take out its year-to-date high, it could open up the door to the 128.00-handle and upper Bollinger Band.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Copper Price Outlook Bullish as Breakout Begins
Copper Price Outlook Bullish as Breakout Begins
2021-02-10 20:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Mexican Peso Forecast: US Fiscal Stimulus, Silver Prices Key Factors
Weekly Fundamental Mexican Peso Forecast: US Fiscal Stimulus, Silver Prices Key Factors
2021-02-07 15:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD Rips - Bear Market Rally or Reversal?
US Dollar Outlook: USD Rips - Bear Market Rally or Reversal?
2021-02-07 10:00:00
Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Flirting with March Trend-line Break
Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Flirting with March Trend-line Break
2021-02-07 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
EUR/JPY
Bullish