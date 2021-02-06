News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD
2021-02-06 04:00:00
S&P 500 Retakes the Risk Baton and Dollar Breakout Cut Short, What's Ahead?
2021-02-06 03:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI US Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Bulls Drive Rally to Fresh Yearly High
2021-02-05 19:00:00
Oil Price Overbought RSI Signal Persists as US Inventories Contract
2021-02-04 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Technical Look – Levels, Lines to Watch in the Short-term
2021-02-05 12:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-05 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Will Bearish Pressures Persist?
2021-02-05 22:00:00
US Dollar Drops, Gold Pops After Soft NFP Report
2021-02-05 13:40:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: EUR/GBP Bearish Breakdown, More GBP Gains Ahead?
2021-02-05 16:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP: British Pound Cheers Distancing from Negative Rates
2021-02-05 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength Driving USDJPY to Multi-Week Highs
2021-02-05 12:00:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Monthly Jobs Report Due
2021-02-04 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The BTC/ETH ratio suggests that Ethereum may outperform its more popular counterpart in the near term. However, Bitcoin looks set to follow ETH higher after breaching key resistance. Get your $btc market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/CVIOc8NjUO https://t.co/53Y7ZfrIAY
  • (Fundamental Outlook) Australian Dollar Forecast: S&P 500 Gains Fail to Inspire, Why the Struggle? $AUDUSD #AUD #SP500 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/aud/2021/02/06/Australian-Dollar-Forecast-SP-500-Gains-Fail-to-Inspire-Why-the-Struggle.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/LRB2hPH8sN
  • Retail trading signals hint the S&P 500 and Dow Jones may extend recent bounces off rising support from late March 2020, but will the growth-linked Australian Dollar follow? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/LlHIaFuXES https://t.co/1pnbBwwLZ1
  • Crude oil prices surged higher after inventory figures and OPEC+ developments underpinned the fundamental backdrop for commodities. Meanwhile, copper faces a bearish Descending Triangle. Get your #crudeoil market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/tjw5hhP02b https://t.co/yD3ENHLKQw
  • The US Dollar is pressure ASEAN currencies with USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, and USD/IDR eyeing key trendlines that have been guiding them lower. Could breakouts mean follow-through? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/cLGEZhgKJB https://t.co/6ywCPsrVmJ
  • Key sticking point has been dropped from the stimulus package, Monday APAC open should be interesting to watch https://t.co/KAzU7WHZPS
  • President Biden says minimum wage increase unlikely to be included in Covid relief package $DXY $SPX
  • The Indian Rupee rose as the Nifty 50 slightly fell after the RBI left benchmark rates unchanged despite recent weakening inflation and a massive fiscal spending plan. Will USD/INR bounce? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/2rNCX2b3JB https://t.co/B3SbK8sHxw
  • The Japanese Yen may continue to lose ground against the US Dollar in the near term as rising inflation expectations, fiscal stimulus hopes and vaccine progress buoy yields. Get your $JPY market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/BLd1wXIc2X https://t.co/hmg0QvGLB6
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.03% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.73% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.64% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.55% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.47% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cxpW0WfJUO
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Euro Technical Forecast: Bearish

  • EUR/USD is mixed as this week brought a fresh two-month low, but Friday printed as a bullish engulfing bar, which is often approached with the aim of strength.
  • EUR/JPY is also mixed as a shorter-term rising wedge (bearish) runs counter to a possible ascending triangle and inverse head and shoulders pattern (both bullish).
  • EUR/GBP is bearish, with support showing at a key level following a break down to eight-month lows.
  • EUR/CAD is similarly bearish following this week’s resistance inflection from a prior support trendline.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

The start to February was really bad for the Euro coming into Friday, as the single currency has given up ground to all of the US Dollar, the Japanese Yen, the British Pound and the Canadian Dollar. On the final trading day of the week, however, helped along by an anemic NFP print that saw a massive negative revision to the prior month’s print – the Euro clawed back some of those losses in each of those pairs, and against the US Dollar, there was even a bullish engulfing candlestick that may suggest a reversal in the coming days in the major pair.

Below, I look into each of EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP and EUR/CAD.

EUR/USD Slips Below 1.2000, Jumps Back Above

I was a bit surprised that 1.2000 didn’t put up a better fight when sellers were pushing EUR/USD down to a fresh two-month-low last week. This price gave a strong resistance inflection when it came back into the picture last September, amounting to a pullback that ran for almost 400 pips. On Thursday sellers went on attack, driving the pair below 1.2000 and running all the way down to a fresh low at the 1.1950 area.

Friday produced some change, and based on the way that this closes, that change may have potential for continuation. Friday price action is currently showing as a bullish engulfing candlestick, which will often be approached with the aim of following that bullish momentum. If we do get completed confirmation of that formation, which would require a weekly/daily close over the 1.2036 level that marked the Thursday open, and potential can remain for a bullish move up to a re-test of the 1.2134-1.2167 zone.

To learn more about the bullish engulfing pattern and why traders often approach with the aim of bullish continuation, check out DailyFX Education

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

EUR/JPY Tests a Big Resistance Level

For the past couple years, EUR/JPY has very much been a trending market. From September of 2018 into May of 2020, that trend was decisively bearish, with sellers driving the pair from above 133.00 to below 115.00. But that began to shift last summer and continued through the fall and into the New Year. Bulls have helped to bring the pair back to life but, there’s been a recent stumbling block that they haven’t been able to overcome and this very much plays into current day price action.

That price level is at 126.82, and its shown varying forms of resistance since last August.

EUR/JPY Weekly Price Chart

EUR/JPY Weekly Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURJPY on Tradingview

Pick Your Formation to Decide Your Direction

Thickening the drama around that resistance, there’s a couple of different ways that this could be construed and there’s a few possible formations that traders could read into here.

From a shorter-term basis, taking those recent tests of resistance along with the slightly higher-highs that have printed; and couple that trendline with a support trendline offering a far more aggressive slope, and we have a potential rising wedge pattern. The rising wedge will often be approached with the aim of bearish reversals and this is one possible approach on the pair.

To learn why the rising wedge is often approached with the aim of bearish reversals, check out DailyFX Education

EUR/JPY Eight-Hour Price Chart

EUR/JPY 8-Hour Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURJPY on Tradingview

On the bullish side, if one wanted to be perhaps a bit more dismissive of those barely higher-highs peeking above resistance and, instead, assimilate that batch of resistance as more of a ‘zone,’ then the argument can be made for an ascending triangle pattern, which will often be approached with the aim of bullish breakouts.

But, additionally, there may be a brewing inverse head and shoulders pattern in here, as well, which is also often approached with the aim of bullish breakouts.

To learn more about the inverse head and shoulders pattern, or the ascending triangle pattern, check out DailyFX Education

EUR/JPY Daily Price Chart

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURJPY on Tradingview

EUR/GBP Sinks into Key Support

In EUR/GBP sellers have been in-control for much of the New Year, driving price action down to a fresh eight-month low last week. But, this is when a key support level came into play that helped to stop the bleeding, at least for now. That support level comes from the 61.8% retracement of the 2019-2020 move in the pair, and despite its success in being able to stall the downtrend at this point, there’s little evidence to suggest that this is anything but a speed bump, and the door may remain open on the short side of the pair.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURGBP on Tradingview

EUR/CAD Runs From Trendline Resistance

I had written an article around the Canadian Dollar earlier this week and EUR/CAD was one of the pairs looked at. EUR/CAD had put in a resistance inflection on the underside of a prior support trendline; and after that sellers took control for the first four days of this week. But, similar to the Euro pairs looked at above, Friday was a brief reprieve as each of those sell-offs have bounced, EUR/CAD included.

In EUR/CAD, current support appears to be showing from the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 major move. Resistance potential remains around the 1.5455-1.5500 area on the chart; and a breach below the 1.5269 low keeps the door open for bearish breakdown potential into next week.

For more on drawing trendlines and setting trendlines for support/resistance, check out DailyFX Education

EUR/CAD Daily Price Chart

EUR/CAD Daily Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Technical Forecast: Will Bearish Pressures Persist?
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Will Bearish Pressures Persist?
2021-02-05 22:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-31 10:00:00
Mexican Peso Forecast: Bears Lose Control as USD/MXN Threatens to Break Above Key Resistance
Mexican Peso Forecast: Bears Lose Control as USD/MXN Threatens to Break Above Key Resistance
2021-01-31 07:00:00
AUD/USD, AUD/CAD Key Chart Patterns. Are Breakdowns Looming?
AUD/USD, AUD/CAD Key Chart Patterns. Are Breakdowns Looming?
2021-01-31 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/CAD
EUR/GBP
Bearish
EUR/USD
Mixed
EUR/JPY
Mixed