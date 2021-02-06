Canadian Dollar Outlook: AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD Post-Jobs Report Levels to Watch

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD
2021-02-06 04:00:00
S&P 500 Retakes the Risk Baton and Dollar Breakout Cut Short, What's Ahead?
2021-02-06 03:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rally Buoyed by Signs of Stronger Demand and Subdued Supply
2021-02-06 07:00:00
WTI US Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Bulls Drive Rally to Fresh Yearly High
2021-02-05 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-02-06 10:00:00
Dow Jones Technical Look – Levels, Lines to Watch in the Short-term
2021-02-05 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: USD and Yields Turn Higher as Economic Data Improves
2021-02-06 19:00:00
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Will Bearish Pressures Persist?
2021-02-05 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: EUR/GBP Bearish Breakdown, More GBP Gains Ahead?
2021-02-05 16:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP: British Pound Cheers Distancing from Negative Rates
2021-02-05 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength Driving USDJPY to Multi-Week Highs
2021-02-05 12:00:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Monthly Jobs Report Due
2021-02-04 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/jUFKZw2EZm
  • A forex trader is strategic, disciplined and always switched on to the markets. Learn how to build an FX mindset here: https://t.co/tB3aAErd70 https://t.co/zPugeQ8zhT
  • Want to take your bitcoin trading up a notch? Get your free guide here: https://t.co/xyVQextuVO #DailyFXGuides https://t.co/SGYzkkZ511
  • Myth or fact? One thing is for sure, there are a lot of misconceptions about trading. Knowing the difference between common trading myths and the reality is essential to long-term success. Find out about these 'myths' here: https://t.co/EDvQdHfIPm https://t.co/adKCtNN3rq
  • The price of oil trades to fresh yearly highs as the decline in crude inventories boosts the outlook for consumption while US output sits at its lowest level since 2018. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/n3j1uhSiwK https://t.co/UH6EmLLKk7
  • Gold price action stumbled -2% lower this past week as precious metals struggle to stay bid. Can gold bulls stage a relief bounce off nearby technical support or will the recent bearish trend persist? Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/4tGkCkPD7T https://t.co/keViotRK86
  • GBP rallies as BoE says no to negative rates , $EURGBP bearish breakdown. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/ik1r6TaGHb https://t.co/WGPqzAg9ek
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/WG427birfi
  • The growth-linked Australian Dollar lost some ground despite a rising S&P 500 as the US Dollar received a boost from rising Treasury yields. This dynamic remains important to watch ahead. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/H0zyQP7OiM https://t.co/UGof3EfuZe
  • The growth-linked Australian Dollar lost some ground despite a rising S&P 500 as the US Dollar received a boost from rising Treasury yields. This dynamic remains important to watch ahead. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/ie91SVFJZO https://t.co/hWTPJ1lxFG
Canadian Dollar Outlook: AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD Post-Jobs Report Levels to Watch

Canadian Dollar Outlook: AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD Post-Jobs Report Levels to Watch

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: Bearish

  • AUD/CAD’s Descending Triangle back in play after prices climb from trendline
  • NZD/CAD formed a Symmetrical Triangle pattern following a new lower high
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/CAD Technical Outlook

The Canadian Dollar wavered against the Australian Dollar following a worse-than-expected Canadian jobs report. AUD/CAD recorded a 0.44% gain on Friday. The pair briefly pierced above the lower bound of a Descending Triangle pattern before resistance at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level from the December – January move killed upside momentum.

The move higher was preceded by a selloff earlier in the week when prices made a bearish break below the triangle’s support level. A rising trendline formed from last October’s swing low along with confluent support in the form of the 50-day SMA stifled downside momentum, which then helped guide action higher.

With prices trading within the triangle pattern once again, its upper and lower bounds may offer resistance and support going forward. A move lower would see the 50-day SMA shift back into focus in company with the previously mentioned support level. To the upside, the triangle’s descending upper bound stands in the way of AUD/CAD resuming its broader uptrend, but prices would have to first clear the 20-day SMA to test resistance.

AUD/CAD 6-Hour Chart

AUD/CAD

Chart created with TradingView

NZD/CAD Technical Outlook

The Canadian Dollar failed to perform against the New Zealand Dollar last week. A Symmetrical Triangle appears to be in the works after the cross made a lower high, forming the triangle’s descending trendline in the process. The 23.6% Fibonacci level – which sits slightly below the pattern’s apex – provided support after prices fell from resistance.

Looking ahead, prices may continue to range between support and resistance over the coming days. The Canadian Dollar’s current posture appears slightly disadvantaged against the Kiwi when considering the preceding trend higher along with support from the 23.6% Fib level. Breaking above resistance would open the door for the broader trend higher to resume. Alternatively, a breach below support would likely see prices accelerate lower.

NZD/CAD 6-Hour Chart

NZDCAD

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-02-06 10:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD
2021-02-06 04:00:00
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Will Bearish Pressures Persist?
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Will Bearish Pressures Persist?
2021-02-05 22:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-31 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/CAD
NZD/CAD