EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Monthly Jobs Report Due
2021-02-04 23:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Plummets Past 1.20- 2021 Breakdown Intensifies
2021-02-04 19:43:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI US Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Bulls Drive Rally to Fresh Yearly High
2021-02-05 19:00:00
Oil Price Overbought RSI Signal Persists as US Inventories Contract
2021-02-04 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-05 16:00:00
Dow Jones Technical Look – Levels, Lines to Watch in the Short-term
2021-02-05 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Will Bearish Pressures Persist?
2021-02-05 22:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-05 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: EUR/GBP Bearish Breakdown, More GBP Gains Ahead?
2021-02-05 16:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP: British Pound Cheers Distancing from Negative Rates
2021-02-05 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength Driving USDJPY to Multi-Week Highs
2021-02-05 12:00:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Monthly Jobs Report Due
2021-02-04 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Key sticking point has been dropped from the stimulus package, Monday APAC open should be interesting to watch https://t.co/KAzU7WHZPS
  • President Biden says minimum wage increase unlikely to be included in Covid relief package $DXY $SPX
  • The Indian Rupee rose as the Nifty 50 slightly fell after the RBI left benchmark rates unchanged despite recent weakening inflation and a massive fiscal spending plan. Will USD/INR bounce? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/2rNCX2b3JB https://t.co/B3SbK8sHxw
  • The Japanese Yen may continue to lose ground against the US Dollar in the near term as rising inflation expectations, fiscal stimulus hopes and vaccine progress buoy yields. Get your $JPY market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/BLd1wXIc2X https://t.co/hmg0QvGLB6
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.03% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.73% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.64% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.55% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.47% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cxpW0WfJUO
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.95% Gold: 0.93% Oil - US Crude: 0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/QIezFDo4d6
  • WTI – US Crude Oil reached a fresh yearly high after catalyzing off of a combination of a reduction in US Crude inventories and the approval of the larger US Fiscal Stimulus package. Get your #crudeoil market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/khAE5PUG5J https://t.co/3D8j2sAqEf
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/wXR2k3zWEh
  • Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: Bid into a Busy Weekend https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/02/05/Bitcoin-Ethereum-BTC-ETH-BTCUSD-ETHUSD-Technical-Analysis-Bid-into-Busy-Weekend.html $BTCUSD $ETHUSD #Bitcoin https://t.co/QHxFSiWYpS
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Ai Group Services Index (JAN) due at 21:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-05
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Will Bearish Pressures Persist?

Gold Price Technical Forecast: Will Bearish Pressures Persist?

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

GOLD PRICE WEEKLY TECHNICAL FORECAST – NEUTRAL

Gold price action faced renewed selling pressure this past week and notched a -2% decline from last Friday’s close. The precious metal stumbled sharply lower alongside silver prices as the US Dollar strengthened broadly and ten-year Treasury yields climbed to 117-basis points. Not to mention, gold and silver implied volatility readings have slid notably. This points to another possible force weighing negatively on precious metals given the typically strong positive relationship between implied volatility and spot prices.

GOLD PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (18 MAR 2019 TO 05 FEB 2021)

Gold Price Chart Technical Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

As such, there seems to be potential for gold price action to remain under pressure and continue its counter-trend pullback. The downward-sloping relative strength index also suggests gold bears are still in control of medium-term direction. Following the latest extension lower, which coincided with a rejection of the 20-week simple moving average, gold prices now hover near the $1,810-mark.

Gold MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% -5% -5%
Weekly 20% 5% 18%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

This is slightly above a critical area of technical support around the $1,780-price level underpinning swing highs notched last April and May as well as November lows. Gold bulls might look to defend this support zone also aligning with the bottom Bollinger Band in addition to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the trading range since the 2019 low. If this potential support level fails to keep gold prices afloat, however, the precious metal might extend lower toward the $1,680-level.

GOLD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (03 SEP 2020 TO 05 FEB 2021)

Gold Price Chart Technical Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Shifting gears to a daily gold chart, we see bearish momentum behind recent gold price action is accelerating. This is highlighted by the MACD indicator. Further, the latest rejection of the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages likely serves as another constructive technical development for gold bears. If a gold price rebound comes into play, however, traders could look to the 38.2% Fibonacci and mid-point retracement of the 09 November to 30 November trading range as a possible topside objective.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

