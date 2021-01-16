Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecasts: GBP Supported by Covid Vaccination Hopes

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: Will EUR/USD, EUR/AUD Weakness Last?
2021-01-16 05:15:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 Break Lower to End the Week, VIX Ready to Blow
2021-01-16 03:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices In Focus Amid Fears of Falling Demand
2021-01-15 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Market Risk Appetite Sours
2021-01-15 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-15 12:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-15 04:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD May Rise as 200-MA Holds Firm
2021-01-15 20:00:00
Consumer Confidence Dips, Reflects Growing Concerns Regarding Coronavirus
2021-01-15 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecasts: GBP Supported by Covid Vaccination Hopes
2021-01-16 22:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Out of Steam?
2021-01-15 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/Jkv0onMyZw
  • Why is JPY called a safe haven? What are some factors in its favor this quarter? Get your free forecast here: https://t.co/mzeJ5x73N3 #DailyFXGuides https://t.co/S4bwgGZxmw
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/T3W8CIg5iy
  • Forex sentiment analysis can be a useful tool to help traders understand and act on price behavior. Learn how to get the most out of understanding trader sentiment here: https://t.co/rJznrXkcYz https://t.co/FPgZ5gkgrM
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/E0KhcKHrOf
  • For some reason an old story has popped up - many apologies.... https://t.co/jHjQxyFRXM
  • The US dollar is unloved, oversold and at lows last seen over 30-months ago. At the moment there seems to be very little reason to buy the greenback. Get your $USD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/VY3SLs35cp https://t.co/w5ljByv9cf
  • Trading Forex is not a shortcut to instant wealth, excessive leverage can magnify losses, and sentiment is a powerful indicator. Learn about these principles in depth here: https://t.co/lZFM8youtX https://t.co/CpqePQYF4E
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/Rg2YGZCUCr
  • The non-farm payroll (NFP) figure is a key economic indicator for the United States economy. It is also referred to as the monthly market mover. Find out why it has been given this nickname here: https://t.co/yOUVEEqhc5 https://t.co/ftrbRkFiJF
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecasts: GBP Supported by Covid Vaccination Hopes

Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecasts: GBP Supported by Covid Vaccination Hopes

2021-01-16 22:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist

Sterling (GBP/USD and EUR/GBP) Price, Analysis and Charts:

  • GBP/USD – Two steps forward, one step back.
  • EUR/GBP continues to press against multi-month support.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q1 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

The British Pound nudged higher over the week across the board and this pattern is expected to continue in the weeks ahead as traders watch the UK’s Covid-19 vaccination plan to see if the government’s ambitious targets can be met. Inflation data (January 20), retail sales figures and the latest PMIs (January 22) will also be watched, especially in the light of today’s slightly better-than-expected monthly GDP release.

Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Foreign Exchange

A look at the weekly GBP/USD chart shows how Sterling has improved against the US dollar over the last nine months after hitting a spike low of 1.1412 in March last year. The performance since late-September has been fairly consistent with a ‘two steps forward, one step back’ set-up with the pair producing five red candles and 12 green candles over the last four months. The 20-day simple moving average has broken above both the 50- and 200-day sma since then, supporting the pair’s rally. As long as the pair keep above 1.3515 and stay within the basic uptrend channel, then further advances are likely big figure resistance at 1.4000 the short- to medium-term target for now.

GBP/USD Weekly Price Chart (November 2014 – January 15, 2021)

GBP/USD
GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 17% -22% -8%
Weekly -4% 8% 2%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

The EUR/GBP weekly chart also shows an interesting set-up with the pair respecting support around the 0.8856 again, a level that has held since early-June. This week’s candle, however, did break below both the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages suggesting bearish sentiment is taking hold of the pair and a further re-test of support is likely. The 200-day sma is just below this horizontal support level and a break and open below both over the next couple of weeks could see EUR/GBP fall further with 0.84725 the next line of horizontal support.

EUR/GBP Weekly Price Chart (November 2015 - January 15, 2021)

EUR/GBP

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
S&P 500, DAX 30 & FTSE Technical Forecast for Next Week
S&P 500, DAX 30 & FTSE Technical Forecast for Next Week
2021-01-16 08:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast: Will EUR/USD, EUR/AUD Weakness Last?
Euro Technical Forecast: Will EUR/USD, EUR/AUD Weakness Last?
2021-01-16 05:15:00
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD May Rise as 200-MA Holds Firm
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD May Rise as 200-MA Holds Firm
2021-01-15 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bearish
GBP/USD
Mixed