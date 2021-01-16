S&P 500, DAX 30 & FTSE Technical Forecast for Next Week

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Technical Forecast: Will EUR/USD, EUR/AUD Weakness Last?
2021-01-16 05:15:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 Break Lower to End the Week, VIX Ready to Blow
2021-01-16 03:15:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices In Focus Amid Fears of Falling Demand
2021-01-15 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Market Risk Appetite Sours
2021-01-15 06:00:00
Wall Street
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-15 12:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-15 04:30:00
Gold
News
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD May Rise as 200-MA Holds Firm
2021-01-15 20:00:00
Consumer Confidence Dips, Reflects Growing Concerns Regarding Coronavirus
2021-01-15 15:00:00
GBP/USD
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Out of Steam?
2021-01-15 16:00:00
British Pound Latest - Sterling Underpinned by GDP Data, US Announce USD1.9 Trillion Stimulus Package
2021-01-15 09:03:00
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell's Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Ranges Ahead of Biden Aid Plans
2021-01-14 22:30:00
Real Time News
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/Rg2YGZCUCr
  • The non-farm payroll (NFP) figure is a key economic indicator for the United States economy. It is also referred to as the monthly market mover. Find out why it has been given this nickname here: https://t.co/yOUVEEqhc5 https://t.co/ftrbRkFiJF
  • Human error in the forex market is common and often leads to familiar trading mistakes. These trading mistakes crop up particularly with novice traders on a regular basis. Learn about the top ten trading mistakes and how you can avoid them here: https://t.co/i8E2AXtzF3 https://t.co/Hny2HMYo4I
  • (Weekly Fundamental) Australian Dollar Outlook: Tied to Biden Stimulus Bets, S&P 500, US Dollar, Treasuries $AUDUSD #SP500 #stimulusbill #USD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/aud/2021/01/16/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-Tied-to-Biden-Stimulus-Bets-SP-500-US-Dollar-Treasuries.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/H7aus0Aljt
  • The inside bar pattern occurs regularly within financial markets. Incorporating the inside bar strategy can enhance a trader's market analysis. Find out how more here: https://t.co/E3EWOYTYNw https://t.co/7zI3p6UNVs
  • Bank of Japan to mull widening of its long-term yield band -BBG $USDJPY
  • While the rise in longer-dated Treasury yields have been impressive as of late, March highs remain a key focus for resistance The medium-term uptrend remains intact, maintained by rising support from August Fading fiscal stimulus expectations (size) may sour yields ahead https://t.co/L3vBcF0ts7
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/vFJ8zmphMm
  • While the US Dollar has been holding its ground, its downside bias against the Singapore Dollar, New Taiwan Dollar Thai Baht and Indonesian Rupiah remains intact as it hovers at support. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/p7gAztWuVG https://t.co/zB1pOS6U4D
  • The $VIX is now running 227 trading days above the 20 handle. It is also working its way quickly into a dead-end descending triangle. These don't really break lower... https://t.co/39Pr7YrQ08
S&P 500, DAX 30 & FTSE Technical Forecast for Next Week

S&P 500, DAX 30 & FTSE Technical Forecast for Next Week

2021-01-16 08:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist

Indices Technical Outlook:

  • S&P 500 trending higher in channel formation
  • DAX price action putting support to the test
  • FTSE could be in for a test of sizable resistance soon
The S&P 500 continues to trend higher within the confines of an upward channel, and as long as it stays above the lower parallel of the pattern then it remains positioned for higher prices. A good test of that threshold may develop this week.

A bullish outlook isn’t without its risks, though, as the market is quite extended when looking all the way back down at the March low just under 2200. There has also been quite a bit of speculative fervor (i.e. TSLA) lately that suggests we might be at a near-term zenith. But nevertheless the trend remains pointed higher until we see pervasive price suggesting a bearish bias is warranted.

Getting back to that channel formation, the first thing that needs to happen for the bias to turn negative is for it to break. From there we could see support around 3640 tested and then the a very important test of the March trend-line.

S&P 500 Daily Chart (Channel keeps it bullish for now)

S&amp;P 500, DAX 30 &amp; FTSE Technical Forecast for Next Week

S&P 500 Chart by Tradingview

The DAX is trading off its recent record highs. Friday’s decline is putting pressure on the prior breakout level at 13795 and the trend-line from the end of October. If the market is to hold up here it needs to turn around quickly. A break below the trend-line could bring into play support around 13460, and from there further weakness could have the March trend-line put to the test.

DAX Daily Chart (testing the trend)

S&amp;P 500, DAX 30 &amp; FTSE Technical Forecast for Next Week

DAX Chart by Tradingview

The FTSE 100 has been one of the stronger indices in the short-term, with it outpacing most other major indices so far this month. The trend higher may continue as long as either trend-line support or price support around 6530 holds. What lies ahead on strength is a potentially big roadblock. Several lows created during the middle portion of 2019 could make for a possible ceiling. The area to watch is from around 7000 up to over 7100. Should the FTSE reach that point we will have to reassess based on price action.

FTSE Daily Chart (trying to trend towards 7k+)

S&amp;P 500, DAX 30 &amp; FTSE Technical Forecast for Next Week

FTSE Chart by Tradingview

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

