EURUSD Reversal First Steps and Nasdaq Back to Record Ahead of Stimulus Update
2021-01-09 05:30:00
Euro Weekly Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Channel Structure in Focus
2021-01-09 04:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Surges on Saudi Surprise – Key Levels to Watch
2021-01-09 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Outlook Report After Saudi Output Cut, US Stimulus
2021-01-09 07:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-01-09 10:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Three Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-08 14:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Spike in US Treasury Yields
2021-01-09 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: (XAU) Gold Grounded as Bitcoin Shoots to the Moon
2021-01-08 20:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2021-01-07 16:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: USD Stabilizing, Hitting GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-07 09:00:00
EURUSD Reversal First Steps and Nasdaq Back to Record Ahead of Stimulus Update
2021-01-09 05:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY to Follow Surging Treasury Yields
2021-01-09 03:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Surges on Saudi Surprise – Key Levels to Watch

Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Surges on Saudi Surprise – Key Levels to Watch

2021-01-09 22:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS: Neutral

  • Tug of War Between the Two Vs (Virus & Vaccine)
  • Oil Technical Set-Up: Beware of Short Term Pullback

Oil Surges on Saudi Surprise and Market Melt-Up

The oil market has gotten off to a strong start to begin 2021 with Brent and WTI crude futures posting weekly gains of circa 6%. In turn, oil prices are trading at its highest level since February/March at $55 and $51 for Brent and WTI respectively. While the continued pick up in risk sentiment, bolstered by a Democrat sweep following the Georgia runoff elections, has supported oil prices, the main factor at play had been Saudi Arabia’s surprise decision to make a unilateral pre-emptive cut in oil production by 1mbpd (10% of current production) throughout February/March. As such, with OPEC de-risking downside pressures, the oil outlook remains bright, despite renewed lockdown measures amid the new COVID variant.

How to Trade Oil: Crude Oil Trading Strategies & Tips

Crude Oil Reports to Signal Softening Demand on Renewed Lockdown

As we look to next week, broader risk sentiment will continue to remain play. Elsewhere, commodity indices have begun (Jan 8th) rebalancing to match updated target weights for 2021, which will continue through to Jan 14th. With that said, following last years sizeable 20% decline in oil, index investments in the complex is likely to have been below target by quite some margin. Subsequently, Citigroup has indicated that as much as $9bln of oil contracts could be purchased throughout the rebalancing, thus providing a tailwind. Aside from that, oil market reports from the EIA and OPEC are expected, however, they are likely to downgrade their demand outlook in light of the resurgence of virus cases.

Key economic event risks for January

Oil Technical Set-Up: Beware of Short Term Pullback

While the outlook remains positive for Brent crude futures, there are risks to be aware of in the short-term. The RSI has yet to confirm the higher highs in the spot price, highlighting a bearish divergence. Alongside this, key resistance situated at 55.90-56.15 (2019 double bottom) could see the oil uptrend pause for breath.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q12021 Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Brent Crude Chart: Daily Time Frame

Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Surges on Saudi Surprise – Key Levels to Watch

Source: Refinitiv

