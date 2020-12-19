News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast 1Q 2021: EUR/USD Pullback After Breakout?
2020-12-18 22:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Gains at Risk on US Shutdown and SMIC Blacklisting
2020-12-18 07:30:00
Oil Price Clears March High to Push RSI into Overbought Territory
2020-12-17 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-17 19:30:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-12-16 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price 1Q 2021 Technical Forecast: The Correction May Be Over Soon
2020-12-19 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-19 01:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen 1Q 2021 Forecast: Key Trend Breaks Hint at Sustained Losses
2020-12-19 04:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There's no question about it, trading brings about much emotion. Knowing how to control emotions while trading can prove to be the difference between success and failure. Learn more about managing emotion in trading here: https://t.co/FC7CHpk9vA https://t.co/w0z6HBHY6R
  • There are many different trading styles that can be applied to trading forex. Learn about different types of traders here: https://t.co/xfzRCzuuKK https://t.co/VIsV51rddn
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/MZtBh88nOv https://t.co/3quuHiWfH8
  • Use your favorite movie quote to describe a principle/lesson learned in trading. I’ll start: “In time, you will know what it's like to lose. To feel so desperately that you're right, yet to fail, all the same” -Thanos
  • Hazelwood, take a bow son! That is sensational! #AUSvsIND
  • The inside bar pattern occurs regularly within financial markets. Incorporating the inside bar strategy can enhance a trader's market analysis. Find out how you can use it from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/E3EWOYTYNw https://t.co/CNjMTQzxmK
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/4PjXCodEdC
  • Trump signs stopgap funding bill, averting brief shutdown -BBG
  • FDA approves emergency use authorization for Moderna's Covid vaccine - BBG
  • The Euro looks poised to gain ground against the US Dollar, Japanese Yen and British Pound in the near term. Key technical levels to watch for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP rates. Get your #Euro market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/xyWgx9DqnC https://t.co/W0CniZrsvl
Gold Price 1Q 2021 Technical Forecast: The Correction May Be Over Soon

Gold Price 1Q 2021 Technical Forecast: The Correction May Be Over Soon

2020-12-19 10:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Technical Outlook:

  • Corrective period may soon be over
  • Bull-flag building around long-term support

Coming Soon! Download the NEW 1st Quarter Forecast Live on Monday on our Free Trading Guides Page!

The final three month frame of 2020 brought with it weakness, an outlook we had going into Q4. The general nature of the decline looked corrective within the context of a longer-term uptrend as buyers stepped in routinely and prevented the metal from selling off too aggressively.

It was interesting to see gold decline with the dollar, but the correlation between the two is far from perfect and from time-to-time the two will trade in tandem. However, the correlation is likely to revert back into negative territory at some point soon, and if the outlook for gold stands to be longer-term bullish then it may mean more dollar weakness lies ahead.

But leaving any USD outlook aside and looking at gold in its own technical vacuum, the three lower highs following the 2011 peak along with the 200-day (40-week) moving average look poised to keep a floor in to start 2021. The choppy downward price action last quarter brings in the possibility of a bull-flag.

If one does fully develop, then watch the upper parallel of the bull-flag, as a breaking of that line will be the technical trigger that confirms the pattern. Given it has been developing over the course of months, a move out of it could potentially be a big one, and likely begin before Q1 is over.

Gold Weekly Chart (holding 2011/12 levels, 40-wk MA)

Gold Price 1Q 2021 Technical Forecast: The Correction May Be Over Soon

Gold Daily Chart (Bull-flag developing)

Gold Price 1Q 2021 Technical Forecast: The Correction May Be Over Soon

Gold Price Charts by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Build your trading confidence heading into 2021!
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen 1Q 2021 Forecast: Key Trend Breaks Hint at Sustained Losses
Japanese Yen 1Q 2021 Forecast: Key Trend Breaks Hint at Sustained Losses
2020-12-19 04:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast 1Q 2021: EUR/USD Pullback After Breakout?
Euro Technical Forecast 1Q 2021: EUR/USD Pullback After Breakout?
2020-12-18 22:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Bullish Trend Remains Intact Despite Short-Term Pullback
Nasdaq 100 Bullish Trend Remains Intact Despite Short-Term Pullback
2020-12-13 12:00:00
Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: USD/MXN Takes a Breather, Path of Least Resistance Still Lower
Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: USD/MXN Takes a Breather, Path of Least Resistance Still Lower
2020-12-13 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed