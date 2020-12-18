News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast 1Q 2021: EUR/USD Pullback After Breakout?
2020-12-18 22:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Gains at Risk on US Shutdown and SMIC Blacklisting
2020-12-18 07:30:00
Oil Price Clears March High to Push RSI into Overbought Territory
2020-12-17 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-17 19:30:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-12-16 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Rally Runs into First Test of Resistance
2020-12-18 17:03:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Update - Sterling Staring at a Make-or-Break Brexit Weekend
2020-12-18 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-15 20:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.21% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.41% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/hvnC3adP33
  • Fed Stress Test Results: -Biggest banks can survive coronavirus -All firms' risk based capital ratios would remain above the required minimum under severe scenario -Banks can restart stock buybacks -Continue capping bank dividend payments into 1Q-2021 $SPX $XLF
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.03% Gold: -0.25% Silver: -1.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fghpsBwBL5
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.38%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 74.94%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lt0EK4xIwG
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bank Stress Test Results 2nd Round due at 21:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-18
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.05% US 500: 0.04% Germany 30: -0.01% FTSE 100: -0.14% France 40: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/JEq2ntxhXx
  • Alright. At what point does it all get out of hand? https://t.co/NeJtdjSppM
  • Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida: -Expects emergency powers to remain available -US GDP growth potentially above 4% next year -Economy would benefit from additional fiscal support -Sees a lot of pent up demand and over $1-trillion in savings -Policies are 'very, very accomodative'
  • Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida: -There is 'a ways to go' on the economic recovery -Focus is on providing support the economy needs -Face rough couple of months but vaccine news is very good -Emergency lending facilities gave important support
  • $VIX 'fear-gauge' heading higher with stocks trading around session lows. Market sentiment souring as US government nears a shutdown at midnight without the passage of a spending bill, and differences remain on covid aid. $SPX: -0.87% $NDX: -0.82% $DJI: -0.77% $RUT: -0.07% https://t.co/GfCHhwFVoU
Euro Technical Forecast 1Q 2021: EUR/USD Pullback After Breakout?

Euro Technical Forecast 1Q 2021: EUR/USD Pullback After Breakout?

2020-12-18 22:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICAL FORECAST – Q1, 2021

  • Euro looks to have broken a 12-year downtrend vs. the US Dollar
  • Challenge of key long-term resistance may prompt a retracement
  • Weekly RSI divergence warns upside momentum may be ebbing
Advertisement

Coming Soon! Download the NEW 1st Quarter Forecast Live on Monday on our Free Trading Guides Page!

The Euro appears to have marked a pivotal break upward against the US Dollar with a breach of trend resistance guiding prices lower for over 12 years. A pullback may follow before any upside follow-through materializes however.

EURUSD Chart

EUR/USD monthly chart created using TradingView

Looking at the monthly chart, prices sit directly at the outer layer of the formidable 1.2231-1.2677 congestion region, the site of former support now recast as resistance. The presence of such a hefty hurdle may be enough in and of itself to inspire a reflective pause.

The weekly chart makes the case for a retracement more overt. While EUR/USD is unmistakably extending the upward trend from March lows, negative RSI divergence warns upside momentum may be is ebbing. That might set the stage for a bit of backtracking.

EURUSD Chart

EUR/USD weekly chart created using TradingView

Any such move will appear corrective unless the pair is able to establish a foothold back below the 1.19-1.20 area. Achieving as much could mark capitulation following false breakout, with dire implications. Alternatively, building a base here might set the stage for the next big leg higher.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Build your trading confidence heading into 2021!
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Bullish Trend Remains Intact Despite Short-Term Pullback
Nasdaq 100 Bullish Trend Remains Intact Despite Short-Term Pullback
2020-12-13 12:00:00
Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: USD/MXN Takes a Breather, Path of Least Resistance Still Lower
Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: USD/MXN Takes a Breather, Path of Least Resistance Still Lower
2020-12-13 04:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Approaches Key Chart Levels
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Approaches Key Chart Levels
2020-12-12 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Will WTI Rise into 2021? Technical Signals Mixed
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Will WTI Rise into 2021? Technical Signals Mixed
2020-12-12 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed