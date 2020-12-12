News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Index Bears Down Major Technical Damage
2020-12-12 16:00:00
EURUSD, S&P 500 and GBPUSD Forecast Between Key Event Risk and Liquidity Restraints
2020-12-12 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Gains as Investors Eye OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-12-13 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Will WTI Rise into 2021? Technical Signals Mixed
2020-12-12 05:00:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-12-12 08:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Hinge On Stimulus Talks as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-12-10 08:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Approaches Key Chart Levels
2020-12-12 16:00:00
Gold Price Boosted by Risk-Off Move, US Dollar May Hinder XAUUSD Rally Next Week
2020-12-11 20:00:00
GBP/USD
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling on High Alert for Sunday Showdown
2020-12-12 21:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Index Bears Down Major Technical Damage
2020-12-12 16:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Index Bears Down Major Technical Damage
2020-12-12 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Approaches Key Chart Levels

Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Approaches Key Chart Levels

2020-12-12 16:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Gold Price Technical Forecast – Neutral

  • XAU/USD remains in a descending channel after failure to breach resistance
  • 1830 and 1850 levels look key for price action in the week ahead
  • 38.2% Fibonacci may provide a base for bulls to retake longer-term trend
Gold eked out a 0.04% gain in the second week of December as prices rebounded from the psychologically important 1830 level after pitching below 1850 on a rejection from descending channel resistance. Now, XAU/USD approaches longer-term technical levels that may increasingly influence price action in the week ahead.

The most recent move lower followed a late November rally from descending channel support. Gold remains vulnerable to bearish influence within the pattern. Still, Shorter-term momentum appears more neutral with the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) moderating, and a neutral ranging RSI. The 1830-1850 range will likely be key levels to break for any directional shifts to occur.

Gold 6- Hour Chart

Gold chart

Chart created with TradingView

Zooming out to the daily timeframe highlights technical areas beyond the 1830-1850 range. The rising 200-day SMA and inflection from the 1808-1824 range may offer a degree of confluent support to stifle any short-term selling pressure. A break lower, however, will look for a test of trendline support formed from the 2020 lows before November’s multi-month swing low (1764.73) comes into view.

Conversely, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the March-August move appears to be providing the most immediate support. A move higher will aim to break through descending channel resistance that would signal a shift back to gold’s longer-term bullish trend. Overall, the near-term and approaching technical levels could provide traders actionable movement, but the 1830 and 1850 price levels look key before moving further.

Gold Daily Chart

Gold Daily Chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

