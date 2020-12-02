News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 18:15:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook – Euro Breakout Sustainable vs Dollar?
2020-12-02 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 17, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,158.50.
2020-12-02 08:23:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye Deeper Pullback on OPEC+ Doubts, Rising Stockpiles
2020-12-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-12-01 21:15:00
Dow and Dollar Enter December with Technical Breaks and Temptation
2020-12-01 05:00:00
Gold
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 18:15:00
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Rebound May be Short-Lived as Resistance Lies Ahead
2020-12-02 09:35:00
GBP/USD
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 18:15:00
Sterling (GBP) Hit Further as EU Hardline Countries Push for a No Deal
2020-12-02 12:59:00
USD/JPY
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 18:15:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Remains Robust with Bleak Dollar Outlook
2020-12-01 13:00:00
2020-12-02 18:15:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
December Forex Seasonality Overview:

  • December typically brings cheer for the Australian and New Zealand Dollars, while the US Dollar is left with coal.
  • DXY Index weakness, seasonally, can be attributed to its largest component, the Euro (57.6% of weighting), and the Canadian Dollar (9.1% of weighting).
  • December hasn’t brought the Santa Claus Rally for US stocks in recent years, but gold prices have tended to do quite well in the last month of trading.

The beginning of the month warrants a review of the seasonal patterns that have influenced forex markets over the past several years. For December, our focus is on the trailing 5-year and 10-year performances, both of which fully capture trading during the era of quantitative easing and expanding government deficits since the 2008/2009 Global Financial Crisis.

Monthly Forex Seasonality Summary – December 2020 (Chart 1)

Forex Seasonality in Euro (via EUR/USD) (Chart 2)

December is a very bullish month for EUR/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +1.21%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the third best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.54%.

Forex Seasonality in British Pound (via GBP/USD) (Chart 3)

December is a neutral month for GBP/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.19%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fifth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.06%.

Forex Seasonality in Japanese Yen (via USD/JPY) (Chart 4)

December is a neutral month for USD/JPY, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the eighth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.85%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the sixth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.07%.

Forex Seasonality in Australian Dollar (via AUD/USD) (Chart 5)

December is a moderately bullish month for AUD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fourth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.39%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the seventh best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.16%.

Forex Seasonality in New Zealand Dollar (via NZD/USD) (Chart 6)

December is a very bullish month for NZD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +1.65%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the best month of the year, averaging a gain of +1.45%.

Forex Seasonality in Canadian Dollar (via USD/CAD) (Chart 7)

December is a moderately bullish month for USD/CAD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the eighth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.29%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the seventh best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.07%.

Forex Seasonality in Swiss Franc (via USD/CHF) (Chart 8)

December is a very bearish month for USD/CHF, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the second worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -1.67%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the second worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -1.22%.

Seasonality in US S&P 500 (Chart 9)

December is a neutral month for the US S&P 500, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the worst month of the year for the index, averaging a loss of -1.05%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the ninth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.48%.

Seasonality in Gold (via XAU/USD) (Chart 10)

December is a very bullish month for gold (XAU/USD), from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fourth best month of the year for the precious metal, averaging a gain of +1.67%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fifth worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.45%.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

