USD/JPY Technical Outlook Appears Neutral to Negative in Week Ahead

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Strikes Balance as Vaccine Hopes Offset by European Covid Spread
2020-11-14 03:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases
2020-11-12 12:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: JMMC, Lockdowns, Vaccine News in Focus
2020-11-14 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye JMMC Meeting as OPEC Look to Delay Production Hike
2020-11-13 10:40:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Drifts Lower From All-Time High, Eyeing 28000 for Support
2020-11-14 09:00:00
Dow Versus S&P 500 for Risk Scenarios, Similar to EURGBP and GBPNZD Options
2020-11-13 04:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAUUSD) Forecast - Setting Up a New Trading Range
2020-11-13 20:00:00
Gold Price Ebbs, S&P 500 Wavers as Consumer Sentiment Worsens
2020-11-13 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling Eyes Final Stages of Brexit Negotiations
2020-11-13 18:00:00
Sterling Forecast: Cable Caught by Uptrend Resistance- GBP/USD Levels
2020-11-12 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Appears Neutral to Negative in Week Ahead
2020-11-14 15:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Covid Cases, Retail Sales May Keep DXY, Yen and Franc Afloat
2020-11-14 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? Find out here: https://t.co/aVAzFypAg1 https://t.co/JVvl8IqpPq
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/I0SJ4GleC8
  • The Dow Jones Index retreated after hitting an all-time high of 29,933 on November 9th as profit taking kicked in. Bearish momentum appears to be prevailing with an eye on 28,000 for an immediate support. Get your #equities update from @margaretyjy here: https://t.co/nqioTx4Oes https://t.co/UBk3GnL99z
  • The Australian #Dollar is eyeing a push to fresh yearly highs on positive #Covid-19 developments ahead of the #RBA meeting minutes and employment data for October. Get your #currencies update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/eBTQ4FXEyF https://t.co/k4YHqNAv6F
  • #GBP eye another showdown between the UK and EU with time running out for a UK-EU trade deal. Get your #currencies update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/lMcw3pb8xi https://t.co/ldaWBCWD1K
  • What are some factors impacting Euro’s forecast this quarter? Get your free forecast here: https://t.co/kpBYVz31Bd https://t.co/hJmdXaYQuf
  • The US Dollar may continue to lose ground as long-term price analysis hints at a cyclical downturn. Implications for the DXY, EUR/USD and AUD/USD. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/cX7tjdWgCL https://t.co/BxlqBmGQ7j
  • The British Pound could come under pressure, as bearish technical setups begin to take place on multiple GBP crosses. GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD levels to watch. Get your $GBP market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/acXH9zjoQ3 https://t.co/fmVW0PDwkY
  • Asia Pacific #stocks may gain on Biden’s victory, with post-election stimulus and foreign policy in focus. Get your market update from @margaretyjy here:https://t.co/cxV46wKTrf https://t.co/FQUzgMj7eE
  • The New Zealand Dollar could be poised to extend gains against its major counterparts, with multiple bullish technical setups seen across several NZD crosses. Get your $NZD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/07EycNj6UF https://t.co/6QqH3CQdTb
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Appears Neutral to Negative in Week Ahead

USD/JPY Technical Outlook Appears Neutral to Negative in Week Ahead

2020-11-14 15:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD/JPY Technical Forecast: Neutral/Bearish

  • Rocket higher brought into play familiar resistance
  • Outlook is tough to gauge, but there are signposts to watch
Advertisement

Last week on Monday USD/JPY exploded on Pfizer vaccine news just as it looked poised to trade lower, possibly soon testing the March low near 101. But with the explosive move higher a familiar line of resistance was brought into play via a trendline dating back to the very beginning of July.

This line keeps the trend, albeit a choppy one, intact to the downside. The sequence of lower lows and lower highs continues to keep sellers somewhat in control. If perhaps in the week ahead we can see a hold on weakness that turns into a higher low, then we might also see the trend-line challenged.

A break higher above the July trend-line might not do much good in turning momentum around, as a trend-line from March is riding lower near the 106 mark. In the upper 10600s lies the 200-day moving average, a threshold given the current environment feels like a long way up.

Generally, the outlook for the next week doesn’t appear too promising from a risk/reward perspective so it may be most prudent to lay low until further clarity.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q4 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Daily Chart (Line of resistance, trend lower)

usdj/jpy daily chart

USD/JPY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Drifts Lower From All-Time High, Eyeing 28000 for Support
Dow Jones Drifts Lower From All-Time High, Eyeing 28000 for Support
2020-11-14 09:00:00
Euro Strikes Balance as Vaccine Hopes Offset by European Covid Spread
Euro Strikes Balance as Vaccine Hopes Offset by European Covid Spread
2020-11-14 03:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, CAC 40, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, CAC 40, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-08 12:00:00
Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: Further Downside is Likely but Uncertainty Remains
Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: Further Downside is Likely but Uncertainty Remains
2020-11-08 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish