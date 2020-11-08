News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Improves as USD Strength Ebbs Away
2020-11-08 00:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains on Election, EU-US Tariffs to Derail Markets?
2020-11-07 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Sink, Gold Soars on US Vote Count as Jobs Report Nears
2020-11-06 06:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on Close US Election Race, Fed
2020-11-05 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Rally Pauses as Trump Contests Election Votes for Biden
2020-11-06 17:30:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-06 04:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Election Breakout Drives Fresh Highs
2020-11-07 18:00:00
Gold Price Fundamental Outlook Bolstered by US Dollar Weakness
2020-11-06 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Brexit Deadline Nears as UK PM Johnson Comes Under the Spotlight
2020-11-07 21:00:00
Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Set up to Stay Strong
2020-11-06 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise on Covid-19 Lockdowns, Trump Legal Challenges
2020-11-07 15:00:00
USD/JPY - A Fresh Eight-Month Low Ahead of US Jobs Report as Vote Count Continues in Key States
2020-11-06 10:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/ERyiY47G5H https://t.co/TrhCuM9b3A
  • The S&P 500 index may weather through near-term volatility and aim for higher levels on post-election stimulus hopes. Pandemic risk and monetary easing may also return to the centre stage. Get your #equities update from @margaretyjy here: https://t.co/Npmg1fm42Q https://t.co/5CRnEQcE4e
  • IG client sentiment data, which track the positioning of traders, are sending out a positive contrarian signal for the USD against the Euro ahead of the US #Elections2020. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/VEhFfxiSmH https://t.co/FCWaz0CQKY
  • What are some trading mistakes @nickcawley1 made during his career and what did he learn from them? Find out:https://t.co/y3cckNW22W https://t.co/vyT72xHacT
  • The networks are calling it - confirming what’s been clear for days. Democrat Joe Biden is president-elect of the United States. Initial reaction: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/weekly_spotlight/2020/11/06/us-presidential-election-impact-on-markets-initial-reaction.html
  • AP projects Joe Biden to win the 2020 Presidential Election
  • What are some factors affecting the $USD this quarter? With the US #Elections2020 on Tuesday. Get your free forecast here.https://t.co/7G7pWntiyY https://t.co/DF7PFErzG3
  • Looking ahead to the new trading week, the potential still charged by the US election results continues to threaten volatility while disrupting trend for most risk assets. That said, there may be virtues to $USDMXN and Bitcoin over SPX. My video: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/11/07/USDMXN-USDCNH-and-Bitcoin-May-Offer-More-Intrigue-as-Election-Drama-Continues.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/QBVW1bYuFU
  • The #Euro rose as the US Dollar sank on the US election. With Joe Biden in the lead, will the EU impose WTO-approved retaliatory tariffs on the US? All eyes are also on the #ECB’s forum. Get your #currencies update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/hBhGsi56MW https://t.co/7Tp0dsdA1N
  • Dollar Index plunged 1.94% post-election with the price sell-off now at multi-year uptrend support. Here are the levels that matter on the $DXY weekly technical chart. Get your #currencies update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/iDubWYMtFL
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Improves as USD Strength Ebbs Away

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Improves as USD Strength Ebbs Away

2020-11-08 00:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

Fundamental Euro Forecast: Neutral

  • As global markets settle in the wake of the US Elections, EUR/USD should benefit from any further move out of the safe-haven US Dollar into assets like the Euro seen as potentially riskier.
  • However, there is still no sign of the pair breaking out of the broad 1.20 to 1.16 range it has been trading in since late July.
Advertisement

Euro price to benefit from any further USD weakness

After a week when EUR/USD trading was dominated by the US Elections and the subsequent weakness of the US Dollar, business will likely be less frantic this coming week. By Thursday the safe-haven USD was easier on a move towards potentially riskier assets and, barring speed bumps and profit-taking, that trend could well continue, to the benefit of the Euro.

Note though that EUR/USD remains towards the middle of the 1.1610 to 1.2016 range it has traded in since July 27 and a breakout either higher or lower would be a big surprise.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (June 11 – November 5, 2020)

EURUSD

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our Q4Euro forecast
Get My Guide

That said, there are several data points to watch out for in the Eurozone that are potentially market-moving. First up, on Tuesday, is the ZEW index of German economic sentiment in November, which economists expect to fall to 50.8 from 56.1 in October. The index is not hugely reliable but it will indicate the extent to which pessimism has grown as the second wave of coronavirus has hit Europe’s largest economy.

Final German October inflation data and Eurozone September industrial production figures, both due Thursday, are perhaps worth no more than a passing glance. That then leaves the second estimate of Eurozone GDP in the third quarter, due Friday, but those numbers too will have little impact unless there are major changes from the initial estimates of a 12.7% increase quarter/quarter and a 4.3% fall year/year.

Starts in:
Live now:
Nov 10
( 10:11 GMT )
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Election Breakout Drives Fresh Highs
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Election Breakout Drives Fresh Highs
2020-11-07 18:00:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Rally Overextended?
AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Rally Overextended?
2020-11-07 12:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: Post-Election Plunge Puts USD at Key Trend Support
US Dollar Outlook: Post-Election Plunge Puts USD at Key Trend Support
2020-11-07 00:00:00
Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Set up to Stay Strong
Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Set up to Stay Strong
2020-11-06 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish