Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Improves as USD Strength Ebbs Away

There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/ERyiY47G5H https://t.co/TrhCuM9b3A

The S&P 500 index may weather through near-term volatility and aim for higher levels on post-election stimulus hopes. Pandemic risk and monetary easing may also return to the centre stage. Get your #equities update from @margaretyjy here: https://t.co/Npmg1fm42Q https://t.co/5CRnEQcE4e

IG client sentiment data, which track the positioning of traders, are sending out a positive contrarian signal for the USD against the Euro ahead of the US #Elections2020. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/VEhFfxiSmH https://t.co/FCWaz0CQKY

What are some trading mistakes @nickcawley1 made during his career and what did he learn from them? Find out:https://t.co/y3cckNW22W https://t.co/vyT72xHacT

The networks are calling it - confirming what’s been clear for days. Democrat Joe Biden is president-elect of the United States. Initial reaction: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/weekly_spotlight/2020/11/06/us-presidential-election-impact-on-markets-initial-reaction.html

AP projects Joe Biden to win the 2020 Presidential Election

What are some factors affecting the $USD this quarter? With the US #Elections2020 on Tuesday. Get your free forecast here.https://t.co/7G7pWntiyY https://t.co/DF7PFErzG3

Looking ahead to the new trading week, the potential still charged by the US election results continues to threaten volatility while disrupting trend for most risk assets. That said, there may be virtues to $USDMXN and Bitcoin over SPX. My video: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/11/07/USDMXN-USDCNH-and-Bitcoin-May-Offer-More-Intrigue-as-Election-Drama-Continues.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/QBVW1bYuFU

The #Euro rose as the US Dollar sank on the US election. With Joe Biden in the lead, will the EU impose WTO-approved retaliatory tariffs on the US? All eyes are also on the #ECB’s forum. Get your #currencies update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/hBhGsi56MW https://t.co/7Tp0dsdA1N