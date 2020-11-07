US Dollar Outlook: Post-Election Plunge Puts USD at Key Trend Support

With Joe Biden leading in the US #Election2020, prospects of a shift in US foreign policy approach (👇 trade war fears) is pouring capital back into #EmergingMarkets. The #EEM closed at its highest in over 2 years! Now the #USD is really sinking against some developing nation FX https://t.co/HUFWotm8Y5

The British Pound could come under pressure, as bearish technical setups begin to take place on multiple GBP crosses. GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD levels to watch. Get your $GBP market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/acXH9zjoQ3 https://t.co/uJ3ncdP1fc

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 ground out a 9.39% rally this past week. That is just shy of overtaking the single week rally in the period of April 6th for the biggest surge in 11 years. This is an event volatility rally versus a recovery charge as it was 7 months ago https://t.co/qDgV0xclgp

Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.44% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.39% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.13% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/rm6aX4MnbU

Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.00% Oil - US Crude: 0.69% Gold: 0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/H9QgxmlRg7

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.48%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 77.69%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dmGkTPfZ4a

Nasdaq exploded nearly 10% higher this week as stocks soar in the wake of the US #Elections2020. Get your #Nasdaq market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/JM6i3JAZwX https://t.co/CWwnQGfCol

Next week is going to be very interesting for the markets...