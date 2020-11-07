News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains on Election, EU-US Tariffs to Derail Markets?
2020-11-07 03:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook – Rally to 1.25 May Be in the Cards
2020-11-05 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Sink, Gold Soars on US Vote Count as Jobs Report Nears
2020-11-06 06:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on Close US Election Race, Fed
2020-11-05 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Rally Pauses as Trump Contests Election Votes for Biden
2020-11-06 17:30:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-06 04:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Election Breakout Drives Fresh Highs
2020-11-07 18:00:00
Gold Price Fundamental Outlook Bolstered by US Dollar Weakness
2020-11-06 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Set up to Stay Strong
2020-11-06 16:00:00
Bank of England Ramps Up QE Program, Rates Left Unchanged, Sterling Pushes Higher
2020-11-05 07:25:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise on Covid-19 Lockdowns, Trump Legal Challenges
2020-11-07 15:00:00
USD/JPY - A Fresh Eight-Month Low Ahead of US Jobs Report as Vote Count Continues in Key States
2020-11-06 10:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG client sentiment data, which track the positioning of traders, are sending out a positive contrarian signal for the USD against the Euro ahead of the US #Elections2020. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/VEhFfxiSmH https://t.co/FCWaz0CQKY
  • What are some trading mistakes @nickcawley1 made during his career and what did he learn from them? Find out:https://t.co/y3cckNW22W https://t.co/vyT72xHacT
  • The networks are calling it - confirming what’s been clear for days. Democrat Joe Biden is president-elect of the United States. Initial reaction: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/weekly_spotlight/2020/11/06/us-presidential-election-impact-on-markets-initial-reaction.html
  • AP projects Joe Biden to win the 2020 Presidential Election
  • What are some factors affecting the $USD this quarter? With the US #Elections2020 on Tuesday. Get your free forecast here.https://t.co/7G7pWntiyY https://t.co/DF7PFErzG3
  • Looking ahead to the new trading week, the potential still charged by the US election results continues to threaten volatility while disrupting trend for most risk assets. That said, there may be virtues to $USDMXN and Bitcoin over SPX. My video: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/11/07/USDMXN-USDCNH-and-Bitcoin-May-Offer-More-Intrigue-as-Election-Drama-Continues.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/QBVW1bYuFU
  • The #Euro rose as the US Dollar sank on the US election. With Joe Biden in the lead, will the EU impose WTO-approved retaliatory tariffs on the US? All eyes are also on the #ECB’s forum. Get your #currencies update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/hBhGsi56MW https://t.co/7Tp0dsdA1N
  • Dollar Index plunged 1.94% post-election with the price sell-off now at multi-year uptrend support. Here are the levels that matter on the $DXY weekly technical chart. Get your #currencies update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/iDubWYMtFL
  • #Gold price action just inked its best weekly gain since late July when the precious metal was in the midst of a bullish breakout. Can gold continue propelling higher on the back of US Dollar weakness? Get your #metals update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/MhE93eQ9Ep https://t.co/a8rVc39xqY
  • A generally weak dollar is setting up cable and others to rally in the days ahead; $GBPUSD lines and levels to watch. Get your #currencies update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/x9GnOqtI4r https://t.co/Rh4N4vSjrC
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Election Breakout Drives Fresh Highs

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Election Breakout Drives Fresh Highs

2020-11-07 18:00:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Gold, GLD, GC Price Analysis

Gold Technical Forecast: Bullish

  • Gold prices broke out of the falling wedge pattern this week on the way to fresh seven-week-highs.
  • The US Dollar put in an aggressively bearish move on the back of US election results, helping to further drive the topside move in risk assets, Gold included.
  • Gold price action is currently holding resistance at a spot looked at earlier in the week, around the 1960 level. Will buyers be able to continue pushing the envelope through next week’s open?
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

We are almost at the three-month-mark from when Gold prices had topped-out; and that was a stark change-of-pace in trends when the red-hot bullish breakout from earlier this summer turned around on a dime.

It was in these weekly technical forecasts that I warned of a potential pullback at the top of that move. On Friday August 7th, the same day that Gold prices set their current all-time-high, Gold closed the daily bar with a bearish engulfing pattern. Such formations will often be approached with the aim of bearish continuation, and given just how overbought that move had become, it made sense that prices would face a pull back.

But price action did more than pullback after that bearish engulfing formation showed up: The week after saw Gold prices give back as much as 10%; or a little more than 50% of the June-August bullish breakout.

To learn more about bearish engulfing patterns, check out DailyFX Education

But, support came in at a confluent spot on the chart, running from the 1859 level up to the 1871 level; the latter of which is the 50% marker of the June-August breakout and the former coming in as the 23.6% retracement of the 2018-2020 major move. That support zone, shown in blue below, also came into play to help hold the lows in September, and then again in later October. In that last test, ahead of the election, Gold prices even set a higher-low, above the September inflection, highlighting the potential for a bullish breakout ahead of the US election, which happened this week.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Gold Price Daily Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Download our Q4 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Taking a step back, and the bullish backdrop in Gold remains on strong footing, even with three months of digestion. As looked at previously, the current bullish cycle in Gold spans back to Q4 of 2018; and since then, there’s been a pattern of strong bullish moves followed by months of digestion, often taking on the form of a falling wedge or a bull flag.

On the below chart, I’m highlighting three such scenarios since Q4 of 2018: Each iteration saw approximately three months of digestion before the bigger picture bullish trend went for that topside breakout.

To learn more about falling wedges, check out our chart patterns section in DailyFX Education

Gold Price Weekly Chart

Gold Price Weekly Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Bullish Breakout – Can Buyers Drive?

At this point, we have a fresh breakout from the falling wedge pattern with Gold price action sitting at a fresh seven-week-high. This can keep the door open for further gains, especially if one takes a look at the US Dollar which appears primed to test the vaulted 92.00 level of support. But – this week’s price action in USD has presented a bearish engulfing candlestick and, similar to what was looked at in Gold in early-August, this can keep the door open for further losses which, correspondingly, can help to make the bullish side of Gold look even more attractive.

US Dollar Weekly Price Chart – Bearish Engulfing around US Election

USD Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Technical Forecast: Bullish

For next week, the technical forecast for Gold will be set to bullish. There may be a bit of shake in the move, particularly in the early part of the week as both Gold and USD are relatively stretched. Taking the fact that USD is so near a big support level after making a sizable move this week, and there could be scope for short-term pullbacks which could equate to a similar scenario in Gold prices.

If Gold does pullback, support potential exists around 1933 (prior October high), 1920 (prior all-time-high) or perhaps even 1900.

Above current price action, resistance is already playing in off of the 1960 level, which was a prior swing-low looked as potential resistance ahead of the breakout earlier this week. Beyond that, 1979 looms large and then the 2k psych level may come back into play. Interestingly, that 2k level has seen little support or resistance yet. But, if bulls are able to continue pushing the breakout, this is a level that could quickly come back into play. And beyond that, we’re looking at potential resistance around 2016 before the prior all-time-high comes back into play.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by James Stanley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Gold Four-Hour Price Chart

Gold four hour chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Rally Overextended?
AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Rally Overextended?
2020-11-07 12:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: Post-Election Plunge Puts USD at Key Trend Support
US Dollar Outlook: Post-Election Plunge Puts USD at Key Trend Support
2020-11-07 00:00:00
Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Set up to Stay Strong
Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Set up to Stay Strong
2020-11-06 16:00:00
Weekly Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: JPY Gains Steam as Risk Appetite Chills
Weekly Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: JPY Gains Steam as Risk Appetite Chills
2020-11-01 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed