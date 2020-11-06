Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Set up to Stay Strong

The FTSE 100 is approaching the topside of its descending channel, can it break higher? Get your #FTSE technical analysis from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/3EfQPPr8fG https://t.co/R5z7E0oVEH

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.48%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 77.69%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/n5zGwGs3pK

Updated betting levels on state electorate figures from https://t.co/rnqKBN6HPC have edged Pennsylvania to Biden by 2 cents to 94, Georgia by 5 cents to 89 and Arizona 22 cents to 93 https://t.co/iVrSuXJc51

Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.35% France 40: 0.29% Germany 30: 0.16% US 500: 0.10% Wall Street: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/rufuhGDorK

RT @QTRResearch: If the Dems are smart, they will embrace @AndrewYang in a big way. He gets it. https://t.co/vc0ds3DEIa

New York Covid cases rise by 3,209

$USDCAD: A break below support will open up a path to test levels from 2018, with potential to trade down to the 2017 low at 12061.Get your USD/CAD technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/FzoK9m4n94 https://t.co/RthQ7v4rYF

UK PM Johnson says UK is prepared for #Brexit $GBPUSD