S&P 500 and Dollar Forecast Leads Global Markets with Elections Expectations
2020-10-31 03:45:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Aims For Multi-month Lows
2020-10-31 03:00:00
Crude Oil Volatility to Surge on FOMC Decision, US Presidential Election?
2020-10-31 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Sinks to Fresh Four-Month-Lows
2020-10-29 18:30:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-30 05:00:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-29 21:30:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Election Raises Volatility Risk, But Support Holds
2020-10-30 20:00:00
Gold Price Reverses Ahead of September Low with US Election on Tap
2020-10-30 15:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: US Election the Main Risk, BoE to Boost QE
2020-10-30 16:00:00
Brexit Talks Continue, FTSE Makes a Fresh 6-Month Low, GBP/USD Stable
2020-10-30 08:17:00
USDJPY Pressing Down on Support as US Election, Covid Lockdowns Fuel Risk Aversion
2020-10-29 09:35:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Dives into Key Technical Support Pivot
2020-10-28 17:04:00
S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead (Charts)

2020-10-31 09:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Indices Highlights:

  • S&P 500 heading towards big test with September low
  • DAX following through on a head-and-shoulders pattern
  • FTSE fell out of the channel formation, looking lower
The S&P 500 has been in roll-over mode since failing to rise above the previous record high. The gap seen this last week through the March trend-line has the September low at 3209 in focus. It will be a big test, as a lower-low could end up turning the tables quite a bit towards an extended decline, even if initially following a lower-low we see some type of recovery bounce. The 200-day MA would be next up as support in the lower-low scenario, currently at 3129. Should the September low not get breached we could see some stabilization out of stocks, but clarity will still be lacking. With the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday, traders will want to be extra vigilant as large sporadic swings could be in order in the futures market on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q4 Equities Forecast
S&P 500 Daily Chart (watch out for a lower-low)

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

The DAX is following through on the head-and-shoulders pattern we’ve been tracking as of late. There is minor support not too far below at 11235 that looks likely to get tested here very soon. To turn the picture bullish it will require a good deal of work out the DAX as Europe is leading the downside in global equities.

DAX 30 Daily Chart (following through on H&S pattern)

DAX Price Chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

For some time the FTSE for remained stuck in a descending channel that kept selling in check, but during this past week the underside of the formation was breached. This could lead to some more extension towards the long-term trend-line from the 1980s and the March lows. Before reaching those longer-term thresholds there is some minor support just under 5400 to watch. Like the other indices, it will take a decent amount of recovery and holding before conviction can come in on the long-side.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart (below channel, looking towards March levels)

FTSE Chart

FTSE Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Aims For Multi-month Lows
2020-10-31 03:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Election Raises Volatility Risk, But Support Holds
2020-10-30 20:00:00
Nasdaq 100 May Pull Back, Eyeing 50-Day SMA for Support
2020-10-25 12:00:00
Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: Bearish pressure remains underway
2020-10-25 04:00:00
