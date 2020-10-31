News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dollar Forecast Leads Global Markets with Elections Expectations
2020-10-31 03:45:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Aims For Multi-month Lows
2020-10-31 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Sinks to Fresh Four-Month-Lows
2020-10-29 18:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall Further if US GDP Data Disappoints
2020-10-29 06:06:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-30 05:00:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-29 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: Election Raises Volatility Risk, But Support Holds
2020-10-30 20:00:00
Gold Price Reverses Ahead of September Low with US Election on Tap
2020-10-30 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: US Election the Main Risk, BoE to Boost QE
2020-10-30 16:00:00
Brexit Talks Continue, FTSE Makes a Fresh 6-Month Low, GBP/USD Stable
2020-10-30 08:17:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Pressing Down on Support as US Election, Covid Lockdowns Fuel Risk Aversion
2020-10-29 09:35:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Dives into Key Technical Support Pivot
2020-10-28 17:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/DjMdgL5x19
  • Technical indicators are chart analysis tools that can help traders better understand and act on price movement. Learn more about the importance of technical analysis here: https://t.co/NpC1D8y4Aa https://t.co/6sqqRfTri2
  • The British Pound, Australian Dollar and US Dollar may all experienced heightened periods of volatility as geopolitical risks in North America, Asia and Europe rattle global financial markets. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/0EFToM5Y8I https://t.co/5gsZQfX6aG
  • The New Zealand Dollar may continue to outperform the haven-associated US Dollar as price breaks above key long-term resistance. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/D1DxtDkJXd https://t.co/DwkK9F9FCJ
  • #Gold prices declined following bearish technical cues, but a key zone of support was reinforced over the past 48 hours. #XAUUSD volatility risk is elevated ahead of the #USElection - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/10/30/Gold-Technical-Forecast-Election-Raises-Volatility-Risk-But-Support-Holds.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/5hgGEojvIE
  • What is the US Dollar outlook based on retail positioning ahead of the November 3rd presidential election? EUR/USD may fall as AUD/USD rises. Which way could USD/CAD capitulate? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/BVoIcR9anM https://t.co/Frmn9y6yKJ
  • US #COVID19 cases hit a record for a second consecutive day -BBG
  • The Indian Rupee may weaken following a breakout higher in USD/INR. Despite rising global stock market volatility, the Nifty 50 has been holding its ground. Could it capitulate lower? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/BNJ5uTKz1A https://t.co/VkvmiwWAtz
  • The US Dollar gained, pushing USD/SGD to break higher. However, USD/IDR may be looking at losses ahead. USD/MYR struggled to breach the March trendline. USD/PHP could rise.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/6W76mWMRrJ https://t.co/ukJG4eqDK0
  • The #DowJones and #SP500 have as of today averaged: -2.16% & 1.43% 3-months and 1-year before #Election2020 respectively What could this mean for the incumbent president/Trump next week? 👇 https://t.co/e4EyLTzRXl
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Aims For Multi-month Lows

Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Aims For Multi-month Lows

2020-10-31 03:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Euro updated technical trade levels & sentiment – Weekly Chart
  • EUR/USD weekly reversal off confluence resistance eyeing initial support
  • Critical support at 1.1445/86 – Key resistance at 1.1823/35
Advertisement

Euro marked a weekly reversal against the US Dollar with EUR/USD down more than 1.7% this week to trade at 1.1640 ahead of the New York close on Friday. The decline is now approaching initial support objectives and while the decline may be poised for a brief respite, the broader risk remains for a deeper correction in price. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly price chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Nov 02
( 12:11 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Weekly

EURUSD Chart

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

Notes:In my last Euro Weekly Price Outlook we noted that the, “recent Euro recovery is approaching the first major resistance zone and leaves the rally vulnerable here.” The level in focus was 1.1823/35- a region defined by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2018 decline and the yearly high-week reversal close. Price briefly registered a high at 1.1880 before reversing lower with a break of the October opening-range fueling a decline of more than 1.8% off the monthly high.

The decline is now approaching initial weekly support at the 2016 swing high at 1.1616- be on the lookout for inflection off this region with the a close below needed to keep the focus on critical confluence support at the 2019 yearly open / 38.2% retracement / 100% extension at 1.1445/86. Weekly resistance steady at 1.1823/35 – we’ll continue to reserve this threshold as our bearish invalidation levels with a breach / close above needed to shift the focus higher in price.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly Euro Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: Euro has reverse red off confluence downtrend resistance with the decline now approaching lateral support near the 1.16-handle. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops- be on the lookout for inflection here with a break below needed to mark resumption of the September correction. Ultimately, a larger correction may offer more favorable entries closer to uptrend support. Review my latest Euro Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Euro Trader Sentiment – EUR/USD Price Chart

Euro Trader Sentiment
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short EUR/USD - the ratio stands at -1.25 (44.52% of traders are long) – weak bullish reading
  • Long positions are2.76% higher than yesterday and 40.71% higher from last week
  • Short positions are1.07% lower than yesterday and 30.51% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday & compared with last week and recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.
EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% -2% -3%
Weekly 41% -34% -12%
Learn how shifts in Euro retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Technical Forecast: Election Raises Volatility Risk, But Support Holds
Gold Technical Forecast: Election Raises Volatility Risk, But Support Holds
2020-10-30 20:00:00
Nasdaq 100 May Pull Back, Eyeing 50-Day SMA for Support
Nasdaq 100 May Pull Back, Eyeing 50-Day SMA for Support
2020-10-25 12:00:00
Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: Bearish pressure remains underway
Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: Bearish pressure remains underway
2020-10-25 04:00:00
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Range Holds Ahead of US Election
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Range Holds Ahead of US Election
2020-10-24 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed