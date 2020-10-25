Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: Bearish pressure remains underway

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-24 12:00:00
EURUSD a Top Volatility Risk This Week but Election Anxiety May Keep Markets From Trends
2020-10-24 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on US Stimulus Hopes, PMI Data
2020-10-23 05:03:00
S&P 500 Futures Lower on Election Security Issues, APAC Stocks May Fall
2020-10-22 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Underpinned by Jobs and Housing Data, Final Debate in Focus
2020-10-23 02:00:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-22 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Range Holds Ahead of US Election
2020-10-24 16:00:00
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD at the Mercy of a Fiscal Stimulus Deal
2020-10-23 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Weekly Forecast - Brexit Talks Continue, Is the End Game Near?
2020-10-24 20:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-24 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY May Be the Best Candidate for Stimulus, Traders Fade GBPUSD Rally
2020-10-23 03:30:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Investors Flock to Yen’s Safe-haven Appeal
2020-10-22 10:14:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/YUhC9cCDpy
  • The US Dollar has spent much of October giving back September’s gains. Is there any hope for change? Get your #currencies update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/3EHa6PV5yH https://t.co/PrP9J2klJk
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/UalZ8cRSXB https://t.co/wDVd2QvcjO
  • The longer-term EUR/USD outlook will hinge on Thursday’s ECB guidance; any hint of a further easing of Eurozone monetary policy would weaken it, but that is far from guaranteed. Get your #currencies update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/RmHCfIwdqp https://t.co/hvETa6mtft
  • Traders tend to overcomplicate things when they’re starting out in the forex market. This fact is unfortunate but undeniably true. Simplify your trading strategy with these four indicators here:https://t.co/A4dqGMPylo https://t.co/M8WTvZgx2K
  • The Australian Dollar was under selling pressure this past week, but it held its ground. Bearish patterns brew in AUD/USD and AUD/JPY. Will EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD try to break higher again? Get your #currencies update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/04kzJSqgNG https://t.co/ulPk1UneMM
  • Stocks are set to endure a string of data releases with market-moving potential in the week ahead in the form of tech earnings, European GDP and more, even as the US Presidential election clamors for the spotlight. #equities update from @PeterHanksFX here https://t.co/R6tpEvfXJb https://t.co/7koHTyh2AK
  • As we round our way towards a new week, Cable is within the confines of a bullish structure with beginnings back in September. Get your #currencies update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/NIbRTVmjqq https://t.co/zYma4Iq4dP
  • Myth or fact? One thing is for sure, there are a lot of misconceptions about trading. Knowing the difference between common trading myths and the reality is essential to long-term success. Find out about these 'myths' here: https://t.co/UGhbX6kn3H https://t.co/NE2RB1NT55
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/MVwUUltt6R
Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: Bearish pressure remains underway

Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: Bearish pressure remains underway

2020-10-25 04:00:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Share:

USD/MXNTechnical Forecast: Bearish

Advertisement

USD/MXN heads into another week of downside momentum as the Mexican Peso continues to show resilience despite faltering risk appetite due to election and fiscal stimulus uncertainty.

US Dollar (USD) Presidential Election Performance May Prove Anything but Typical

For the past month we’ve seen USD/MXN consolidate downside momentum as an initial bearish breakout settled and the pair was left in a wide downward channel. But the range is tightening towards the end of the month, which could mean a reversal pattern is coming into play.

USD/MXN 1-hour chart (29 September – 23 October 2020)

USDMXN Price Chart

As of now, the trend continues to be negative, as the pair has been able to hold on to bearish momentum, with the 1-hour chart showing a break of the previous support range between 21.30 and 21.15, although price action has revisited this area in a few occasions as the US Dollar tried to recover buyer support. The break of the psychological 21.00 level spurred selling action and a key support level is now in clear sight.

20.83 is the level at which the selling pressure back in September was halted, with USD/MXN unable to push below this level since the coronavirus pandemic started. This is a key level which is likely to bring further selling pressure if broken, but it’s going to take some effort to get there. If broken, the next objective would be to fill the coronavirus gap between 20.46 and 20.35, at which point bullish pressure is likely to kick in.

On the upside, short-term resistance can be found at 21.04, although a push above 21.30 is needed to consider 20.88 as an interim bottom. It is likely that selling pressure will increase in that area as new sellers see a good opportunity in the correction, but external risk factors could cause a rapid change in direction, taking USD/MXN back above 21.84.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

USD/MXN Daily chart (07 January – 23 October 2020)

USDMXN Price Chart

On a wider time-frame, the daily chart shows a descending trendline formed by lower highs since mid -April acting as resistanceat 22.16, which coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from the 18.56 to 25.78 surge. With regards to moving averages, they are placed in descending order with the 20-day SMA having crossed below the 50-day SMA as a confirmation of further downside. That said, the stochastic is hovering below the 20 mark, which together with the narrowing range could indicate that a price reversal might be approaching.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Range Holds Ahead of US Election
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Range Holds Ahead of US Election
2020-10-24 16:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-24 12:00:00
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
2020-10-24 00:00:00
Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Maintaining Bullish Structure
Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Maintaining Bullish Structure
2020-10-23 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN