S&P 500 Eyes Key Resistance Level at 3,500 With Upward Momentum

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Stimulus, GPB, Brexit, Earnings
2020-10-11 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Murky Ahead of Crucial EU Summit
2020-10-11 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Torn Between Earnings, Fiscal Stimulus Updates & Brexit Woes
2020-10-11 04:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Undermined by Negative Slope in 200-Day SMA
2020-10-10 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Wrestle With Resistance, Are They At Risk?
2020-10-08 18:30:00
Dow Jones Regains Strength as Safe Havens fall, Hang Seng Index Fluctuates
2020-10-08 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Stimulus, GPB, Brexit, Earnings
2020-10-11 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Recovery Faces First Test
2020-10-10 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Stimulus, GPB, Brexit, Earnings
2020-10-11 16:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook: EU/UK Trade Talks - It's Time to Decide
2020-10-10 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Falling Below Multi-Year Uptrend Support
2020-10-10 13:00:00
USD/JPY Analysis: USDJPY Surges, Postponement of US Stimulus Talks
2020-10-07 11:47:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Technical indicators are chart analysis tools that can help traders better understand and act on price movement. Learn more about the importance of technical analysis here: https://t.co/NpC1D8y4Aa https://t.co/1K7kOMTJox
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/UTWxbnNz7M https://t.co/Q4Qpu96Ti0
  • Despite a post-RBA sell-off from a huge zone of resistance, AUD/USD bulls put-in a higher-low and prices jumped for the final three days of this week. Get your $AUDUSD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/Bhv5qFdtjO https://t.co/wRKbxba7Uq
  • The British Pound may come under intense selling pressure as the EU and UK remain divided over Brexit as President Donald Trump fights of the coronavirus. Get your $GBP market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/Y9ShBqYuVf https://t.co/PrwjEFHpVJ
  • President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to pull the plug on Congressional stimulus negotiations may weigh on silver and copper prices in the near-term. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/xAfI5URScn https://t.co/82jUJsVoXo
  • The US Dollar has reversed gains against ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar as of late. Where does this leave USD/MYR, USD/SGD, USD/IDR and USD/PHP going forward? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/3jzHou3o3y https://t.co/szVQFkn6Q9
  • Traders tend to overcomplicate things when they’re starting out in the forex market. This fact is unfortunate but undeniably true.Simplify your trading strategy with these four indicators here:https://t.co/A4dqGMPylo https://t.co/CQw51XWCrB
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/5uSWKoLkd6 https://t.co/d8PN1qGVfF
  • There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? Find out here:https://t.co/7kPzAoNoLG https://t.co/YSQdhYGTej
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/NUIYId4w3o
S&P 500 Eyes Key Resistance Level at 3,500 With Upward Momentum

S&P 500 Eyes Key Resistance Level at 3,500 With Upward Momentum

2020-10-11 13:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

S&P 500 Index Technical Forecast: Bullish

  • The S&P 500 index climbed to one-month high after the formation of bullish “AB=CD” pattern
  • The index tested the upper Bollinger Band, showing strong upward momentum
  • Fibonacci extension suggests an immediate resistance level at 3,500 (100% Fibonacci extension)
Advertisement

The S&P 500 index has likely formed a bullish “AB=CD” pattern (see chart below) in September, and has since rebounded. “AB=CD” pattern is a classic harmonic pattern and is the building block of the more complicated “Gartley 222” pattern.

“AB=CD” is formed by almost parallel AB and CD legs, which are similar in time frame and length (highlighted in red). Similar AB=CD patterns can also be observed in Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones index recently.

The S&P 500 index appears to have reversed its bearish trend in the past two weeks, after completing the “AB=CD” pattern. It has since broken through the 20-Day and then 50-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) lines, pointing to more upside potential.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What is the road ahead for equities this quarter?
Get My Guide

The index is testing the upper Bollinger Band with an attempt to maintain its upward trajectory. Bollinger Band width is likely to widen further as the trend extends. This movement appears bullish-biased, although the upper Bollinger Band may also be viewed as an immediate resistance level.

Fibonacci extension drawings (chart below) show that the S&P 500 has cleared its 61.8% Fibonacci extension (3,427) with an eye on the next resistance levels at 3,500 (100%) and then 3,615 (161.8%). A failure to reach or hold above 3,500 will likely lead to a technical pullback.

S&P 500 Index – Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Eyes Key Resistance Level at 3,500 With Upward Momentum

On the weekly basis, the S&P 500 index has regained strength over the last two weeks after four weeks of consolidation. The medium-trend remains bullish-biased, well supported by the 20-Week SMA line (chart below). Drawing a massive Fibonacci retracement by picking its significant low (March) and all-time high (August) illustrates its major support levels. The S&P 500 appeared to have found strong support at the 23.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 3,250.

If this upward momentum can last, the S&P 500 index may test its all-time high at 3,588 after clearing an immediate 3,500 resistance in the weeks to come.

S&P 500 Index – Weekly Chart

S&amp;P 500 Eyes Key Resistance Level at 3,500 With Upward Momentum
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Eyes Key Resistance Level at 3,500 With Upward Momentum
S&P 500 Eyes Key Resistance Level at 3,500 With Upward Momentum
2020-10-11 13:00:00
Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: Looking for Invalidation of Key Support
Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: Looking for Invalidation of Key Support
2020-10-11 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Recovery Faces First Test
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Recovery Faces First Test
2020-10-10 16:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Undermined by Negative Slope in 200-Day SMA
Oil Price Rebound Undermined by Negative Slope in 200-Day SMA
2020-10-10 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed