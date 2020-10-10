Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Snaps Back from .7000
AUD/USD Technical Forecast: Bullish
- AUD/USD jumped above a big zone of resistance in the latter portion of this week.
- Despite a post-RBA sell-off on Tuesday, buyers came in to offer higher-low support and the pair jumped higher for the final three days of the week.
It was another strong week for the Australian Dollar and AUD/USD put in its second consecutive week of gains after running into the .7000 big figure in late-September. The key technical item for this week was the pair overtaking a big zone of resistance that had previously kept buyers at bay. This zone, running from .7185-.7205, had held the highs through the first four trading days of October, and after a dip on Tuesday, helped along by the RBA rate decision, it looked as though sellers might be able to take-control and make another push towards the .7000 handle.
But selling pressure quickly evaporated after that Tuesday slump, and buyers returned and prices pushed through that zone on a recurrent attempt, finally taking out that resistance on Friday.
Taking a shorter-term look at the pair and there’s a possibility of bullish continuation given the recent series of higher-highs and higher-lows. In terms of short-term resistance, there’s potential for at least a pause in the move just ahead around the .7250 level; and beyond that prior resistance from .7340 and .7412 come into the picture. If AUD/USD is going to be able to push up to a fresh high, then the pair will need to contend with the .7500 psychological level, which could be considered as a longer-term item of resistance potential.
For short-term support potential – that prior zone of resistance, spanning from around .7185-.7205, could be considered as an attractive area for bulls to look for that next higher-low.
