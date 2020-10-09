GBP Price Forecast: Pound Sterling Volatile Amid Brexit Talks

No news is evidently good news across markets with the path of least resistance being higher in the equity space. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/9vOkswqq8g https://t.co/PHtNMihbsY

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.96%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.42%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bC2WCYOMnR

Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.92% Wall Street: 0.61% Germany 30: 0.15% France 40: 0.14% FTSE 100: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/YnOAF5pgiJ

So this entire time, we could have had more stimulus already when the main components of the #CaresAct expired back in the end of July? #USD extending losses Anti-fiat #Gold prices up https://t.co/3rNfj0cgkP

US President Trump says he wants more fiscal aid than what either side of congress is currently offering, highlighting how he is going in the 'exact opposite direction now' than his position earlier this week. House Dems seek $2.2T while Senate Reps have sought around $1.6T -BBG

Hey traders! Wrap up your week with your daily dose of market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/0M9B5qvZb7

USD/ZAR breaks below 16.5000. ZAR on track to set third day of gains vs USD. Get your $USDZAR market update from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/QKdoGstH2U https://t.co/buglGeqUn2

Senate Leader Rep Mitch McConnell: -Does not know if a stimulus deal will be reached -First priority is supreme court nomination