GBP Price Forecast: Pound Sterling Volatile Amid Brexit Talks

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Levels to Watch
2020-10-09 08:45:00
Dollar and S&P 500: The Difference Between a Break and a New Trend
2020-10-09 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Trims Recent Gains as Market Flashes Overbought Warning
2020-10-09 13:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Be Capped By US Stimulus Uncertainty
2020-10-09 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Wrestle With Resistance, Are They At Risk?
2020-10-08 18:30:00
Dow Jones Regains Strength as Safe Havens fall, Hang Seng Index Fluctuates
2020-10-08 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Bounces Back as Fed Prepares Outcome-Based Forward Guidance
2020-10-09 03:30:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Rattled by Rising US Treasury Yields
2020-10-08 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Sterling Volatile Amid Brexit Talks
2020-10-09 17:50:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Levels to Watch
2020-10-09 08:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Analysis: USDJPY Surges, Postponement of US Stimulus Talks
2020-10-07 11:47:00
US Rates Bear Steepening as Markets Price in US Election Biden Sweep
2020-10-07 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • No news is evidently good news across markets with the path of least resistance being higher in the equity space. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/9vOkswqq8g https://t.co/PHtNMihbsY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.96%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.42%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bC2WCYOMnR
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.92% Wall Street: 0.61% Germany 30: 0.15% France 40: 0.14% FTSE 100: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/YnOAF5pgiJ
  • So this entire time, we could have had more stimulus already when the main components of the #CaresAct expired back in the end of July? #USD extending losses Anti-fiat #Gold prices up https://t.co/3rNfj0cgkP
  • US President Trump says he wants more fiscal aid than what either side of congress is currently offering, highlighting how he is going in the 'exact opposite direction now' than his position earlier this week. House Dems seek $2.2T while Senate Reps have sought around $1.6T -BBG
  • Hey traders! Wrap up your week with your daily dose of market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/0M9B5qvZb7
  • USD/ZAR breaks below 16.5000. ZAR on track to set third day of gains vs USD. Get your $USDZAR market update from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/QKdoGstH2U https://t.co/buglGeqUn2
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.96%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 72.98%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ntHibf8hRD
  • Senate Leader Rep Mitch McConnell: -Does not know if a stimulus deal will be reached -First priority is supreme court nomination
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 4.32% Gold: 1.64% Oil - US Crude: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/I6RKN1xlHH
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Sterling Volatile Amid Brexit Talks

GBP Price Forecast: Pound Sterling Volatile Amid Brexit Talks

2020-10-09 17:50:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

POUND STERLING WEEKLY TECHNICAL FORECAST: NEUTRAL

Advertisement

The British Pound has been choppy over the last couple of weeks with GBP price action trading violently around the latest Brexit headlines. Pound Sterling bulls have shown dexterity by defending key technical levels, but bearish headwinds have undermined episodes of strength. This has largely resulted in volatile trading ranges for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

GBP/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (26 MAY TO 09 OCT 2020)

GBP USD Price Chart Pound Sterling Technical Forecast GBPUSD

GBP/USD price action has ripped higher since mid-September after finding technical support around the 1.2700-level, which is underpinned approximately by the 200-day moving average. The 300-pip jump has propelled the Pound Sterling to a critical barrier around the 1.3000-handle. This area of confluence is noted by the August lows as well as the 50-day moving average.

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -17% 3% -6%
Weekly -9% 11% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD might face pushback here and recoil lower within its recent trading range, but the MACD indicator points to building bullish momentum and growing potential for a topside breakout. Reclaiming the 50-DMA and closing above the 1.3000-price level could open up the door for the Pound-Dollar to target the 1.3200-handle.

EUR/GBP PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (16 JUN TO 09 OCT 2020)

EUR GBP Price Chart Pound Sterling Technical Forecast EURGBP

EUR/GBP price action has behaved similarly to the cable with the Pound Sterling strengthening considerably since mid-September. This has steered the Euro-Pound roughly 200-pips lower with spot prices now hovering slightly below the 0.9100-mark, which stands out as a level of resistance-turned-support stemming from the June and July swing highs. That said, the British Pound could have difficulty advancing further against its Euro counterpart with the positively-sloped 50-day moving average capping potential EUR/GBP downside.

EUR/GBP BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% -6% -7%
Weekly -5% 14% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

On the other hand, spot EUR/GBP faces downward pressure from a notable bearish trend formed by the string of lower highs over the few weeks. Eclipsing this negatively-sloped trendline could tee-up a move toward the 0.9200-handle, whereas a breach of the 50-DMA might lead to a move toward the bottom Bollinger Band and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of last month’s trading range before the September swing low comes into focus.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Wedges into the Weekend
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Wedges into the Weekend
2020-10-04 12:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Rebound May Be Short Lived
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Rebound May Be Short Lived
2020-10-04 07:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook Underpinned by Resurgent Volatility
Crude Oil Technical Outlook Underpinned by Resurgent Volatility
2020-10-04 01:00:00
GBP Weekly Forecast: Key GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch, Brexit Deal or No-Deal?
GBP Weekly Forecast: Key GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch, Brexit Deal or No-Deal?
2020-10-03 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
EUR/GBP
Bullish
USDOLLAR