Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY Key Levels for the Week Ahead

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Fall as Major Top Forms
2020-10-03 01:00:00
EUR/USD Price Remains Under Pressure After Lowly Inflation Data; US NFP Next Important Release
2020-10-02 09:31:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Futures Erase Gains, DAX 30 Tests Support, Oil Falls
2020-10-02 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Boosted by Weaker USD, Falling Stockpiles
2020-10-01 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Formed an "AB=CD" Pattern, Signaling Potential Trend Reversal
2020-10-03 07:00:00
S&P 500 Outlook: Stocks Flop, VIX Pops on Failed Stimulus Talks
2020-10-01 22:20:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold May Surrender on Lockdowns, Vice Presidential Debate, Fiscal Stimulus Stalemate
2020-10-03 16:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook Looks Near-term Bearish
2020-10-02 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Sterling Traders Should Prepare For a Volatile Week Ahead
2020-10-02 16:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - Boris Johnson & Von Der Leyen to Meet, Make or Break for Brexit?
2020-10-02 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Turning the Corner in EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, & USD/JPY Rates?
2020-10-01 19:00:00
US Dollar Rally Being Put to the Test: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-10-01 12:29:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? Find out here: https://t.co/aVAzFypAg1 https://t.co/9UKhhKvSzP
  • US Dollar, gold, and the S&P 500 changed little right after the employment report. Get your market update from here:https://t.co/qdQx9ZEnsc https://t.co/8niYpUWKv8
  • President Trump's Covid diagnosis has raised market risks and broadened the range of risk scenarios. I'm watching $BTCUSD as a risk tracker over the weekend alongside headlines and this is what I'm watching ahead: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/10/03/SP-500-Forecast-Isnt-the-Only-Benchmark-Facing-Stark-Volatility-Risk-Ahead.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/A9Ev9FlZul
  • Key developments coming out of Australia may influence AUD/USD as the update to the federal budget lines up with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting on October 6. Get your #currencies update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/tKZhI0MQxC https://t.co/HN6Nh4rZlD
  • The #gold bounce looks poised to end and turn into another leg lower soon. Get your #metals update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/P5INlx6OQH https://t.co/I9hGLhoFTf
  • Former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson once said that ‘a week is a long time in politics’ and next week could prove to be a seminal few days for the British Pound. Get your #currencies update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/sKtYrvjBBY https://t.co/OqxXInnOgi
  • September US non-farm payroll change shrank to 0.66 mil from 1.49 mil a month ago, pointing to a slowdown in jobs market. The unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 7.9% alongside a drop in labor force participation rate. https://t.co/f8VKKWlYzp
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/38gTDn8ejP https://t.co/8znP8stSC8
  • The US Dollar soared against emerging market and ASEAN currencies as capital fled developing economies in a sign of rising concern about the global growth outlook. Will this continue? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/mAyo9IAjNM https://t.co/srQAItPh3z
  • What is seasonal change in volatility. Are we going through one right now? Find out: https://t.co/G0qfpO5aWs https://t.co/Y7N29pNgJE
Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY Key Levels for the Week Ahead

Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY Key Levels for the Week Ahead

2020-10-03 13:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: Neutral

  • The Japanese Yen’s resurgence against its major counterparts seems to be running out of steam.
  • EUR/JPY rates guided higher by 100-DMA after sliding almost 4% from the yearly high.
  • AUD/JPY consolidating above key support after 4-day rally.
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

The Japanese Yen’s resurgence last month may fail to carry over into October, as the haven-associated currency struggles to hold above pivotal chart support.

JPY Index* Daily Chart – 100-DMA Capping Upside

JPY Index Chart

JPY index daily chart created using TradingView

*JPY index averages CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY

The Japanese Yen could continue to slide lower against its major counterparts in the near-term, after failing to break above the sentiment-defining 200-day moving average and dipping back below the 100-DMA.

The RSI’s failure to break into overbought territory and a bearish crossover on the MACD indicator is indicative of swelling downside momentum, which may ultimately generate a more extensive downside push if price breaks back below the August high.

Therefore, failure to hurdle confluent resistance at the March low and downtrend extending from the yearly high could signal the resumption of the primary uptrend and bring the September low back into focus.

AUD/JPY Daily Chart – Consolidating Above August Low

AUDJPY Price Chart

AUD/JPY daily chart created using TradingView

AUD/JPY rates could be poised to reverse lower in the coming days if resistance at the 21- and 50-DMA (75.75) continues to stifle upside potential.

With the MACD indicator tracking firmly in bearish territory and the RSI dipping back below its neutral midpoint, the path of least resistance seems skewed to the downside.

However, if price remains constructively perched above the June 16 swing-high (75.08) and can breach resistance at the yearly open (76.24), a retest of the yearly high (78.46) could be in the offing.

Conversely, a daily close below psychological support at the 75.00 mark may intensify selling pressure and push AUD/JPY back to the uptrend extending from the June 12 swing-low (72.53)

AUD/JPY BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -20% -2% -10%
Weekly -20% 4% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Daily Chart – 100-DMA Nurturing Nascent Rebound

EURJPY

EUR/JPY daily chart created using TradingView

Despite breaking the neckline of Head and Shoulders reversal pattern and slicing through Rising Wedge support, EUR/JPY rates look poised to climb back towards the June high in the short-term.

A bullish crossover on the MACD indicator may encourage would-be buyers if confluent support at the 100-DMA (122.97) and uptrend extending from the May low (114.39) remains intact, with a daily close back above the June high (124.43) needed to carve a path for price to test the yearly high (127.07).

That being said, the RSI’s struggles to snap the downtrend extending from the August extremes hints at building bearish momentum and may ultimately result in a more extensive correction in EUR/JPY rates, if sellers can successfully drive price back below psychological support at the 122.00 mark.

EUR/JPY BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -18% -2% -9%
Weekly -15% 2% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Formed an
Dow Jones Formed an "AB=CD" Pattern, Signaling Potential Trend Reversal
2020-10-03 07:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Fall as Major Top Forms
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Fall as Major Top Forms
2020-10-03 01:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook Looks Near-term Bearish
Gold Price Technical Outlook Looks Near-term Bearish
2020-10-02 19:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD
2020-09-27 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bullish
EUR/JPY
Bullish