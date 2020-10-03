GBP Weekly Forecast: Key GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch, Brexit Deal or No-Deal?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Fall as Major Top Forms
2020-10-03 01:00:00
EUR/USD Price Remains Under Pressure After Lowly Inflation Data; US NFP Next Important Release
2020-10-02 09:31:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Futures Erase Gains, DAX 30 Tests Support, Oil Falls
2020-10-02 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Boosted by Weaker USD, Falling Stockpiles
2020-10-01 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Formed an "AB=CD" Pattern, Signaling Potential Trend Reversal
2020-10-03 07:00:00
S&P 500 Outlook: Stocks Flop, VIX Pops on Failed Stimulus Talks
2020-10-01 22:20:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold May Surrender on Lockdowns, Vice Presidential Debate, Fiscal Stimulus Stalemate
2020-10-03 16:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook Looks Near-term Bearish
2020-10-02 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Weekly Forecast: Key GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch, Brexit Deal or No-Deal?
2020-10-03 19:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Sterling Traders Should Prepare For a Volatile Week Ahead
2020-10-02 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Turning the Corner in EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, & USD/JPY Rates?
2020-10-01 19:00:00
US Dollar Rally Being Put to the Test: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-10-01 12:29:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbEZ6t4 https://t.co/Z8R0RNphWP
  • Technical indicators are chart analysis tools that can help traders better understand and act on price movement. Learn more about the importance of technical analysis here: https://t.co/NpC1D8PFrI https://t.co/9nQbCwpJ4S
  • RT @stevenportnoy: JUST IN: A source familiar with the president's condition tells reporters: “The president’s vitals over the last 24 ho…
  • There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? Find out here: https://t.co/aVAzFypAg1 https://t.co/9UKhhKvSzP
  • US Dollar, gold, and the S&P 500 changed little right after the employment report. Get your market update from here:https://t.co/qdQx9ZEnsc https://t.co/8niYpUWKv8
  • President Trump's Covid diagnosis has raised market risks and broadened the range of risk scenarios. I'm watching $BTCUSD as a risk tracker over the weekend alongside headlines and this is what I'm watching ahead: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/10/03/SP-500-Forecast-Isnt-the-Only-Benchmark-Facing-Stark-Volatility-Risk-Ahead.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/A9Ev9FlZul
  • Key developments coming out of Australia may influence AUD/USD as the update to the federal budget lines up with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting on October 6. Get your #currencies update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/tKZhI0MQxC https://t.co/HN6Nh4rZlD
  • The #gold bounce looks poised to end and turn into another leg lower soon. Get your #metals update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/P5INlx6OQH https://t.co/I9hGLhoFTf
  • Former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson once said that ‘a week is a long time in politics’ and next week could prove to be a seminal few days for the British Pound. Get your #currencies update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/sKtYrvjBBY https://t.co/OqxXInnOgi
  • September US non-farm payroll change shrank to 0.66 mil from 1.49 mil a month ago, pointing to a slowdown in jobs market. The unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 7.9% alongside a drop in labor force participation rate. https://t.co/f8VKKWlYzp
GBP Weekly Forecast: Key GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch, Brexit Deal or No-Deal?

GBP Weekly Forecast: Key GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch, Brexit Deal or No-Deal?

2020-10-03 19:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD, EUR/GBPTECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • GBP Eyes Return to 1.32-1.33 on Possible Brexit Deal
  • EUR/GBP in Choppy Conditions But Risks Point Lower
  • Differences Remain in Trade Talks But Deal Likelihood is Improving
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q4 GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

Once again, another volatile week for GBP/USD albeit closing on a high note. While differences remain in current negotiations over key areas (level playing field & fisheries), there are signs that a deal is becoming increasingly likely with markets awaiting the outcome of talks between UK’s Johnson and EU’s Von Der Leyen. On initial thoughts reports of the meeting taking place is somewhat reminiscent of last year’s high level political intervention between Johnson and Varadkar to reach a deal on the Withdrawal Agreement.

Get the Global Risk Event Calendar for October

GBP Eyes Return to 1.32-1.33 on Brexit Deal

On the topside, near term resistance is situated at 1.3000 with 1.3034 ahead. Signs of a breakthrough however, leaves the door open to a sharp move towards 1.3200-1.3300. Meanwhile, dips have found support at 1.2815-25. According to option pricing, implied weekly move for GBP/USD is (+/- )1.3%

GBP/USD Daily Time Frame

GBPUSD Price Chart

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/GBP in Choppy Conditions But Risks Point Lower

Choppy trading in EUR/GBP, however, despite finding support at 0.9025, the cross continues to head lower as the mood music regarding Brexit grows ever more positive. With near-term support situated at 0.9026 (100DMA), a break below would provide confirmation that the September high at 0.9300 was the peak, signalling that losses can extend towards 0.8950, with 0.8860 ahead. Moves higher have stalled at 0.9155, which looks set to remain firm in the short-run.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q4 GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP Daily Time Frame

EURGBP Daily Time Chart

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY Key Levels for the Week Ahead
Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY Key Levels for the Week Ahead
2020-10-03 13:00:00
Dow Jones Formed an
Dow Jones Formed an "AB=CD" Pattern, Signaling Potential Trend Reversal
2020-10-03 07:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Fall as Major Top Forms
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Fall as Major Top Forms
2020-10-03 01:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook Looks Near-term Bearish
Gold Price Technical Outlook Looks Near-term Bearish
2020-10-02 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
EUR/GBP
Bearish