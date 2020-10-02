News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Price Remains Under Pressure After Lowly Inflation Data; US NFP Next Important Release
2020-10-02 09:31:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 Look to a US Stimulus Program, NFPs for Drive
2020-10-02 03:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Futures Erase Gains, DAX 30 Tests Support, Oil Falls
2020-10-02 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Boosted by Weaker USD, Falling Stockpiles
2020-10-01 06:00:00
S&P 500 Outlook: Stocks Flop, VIX Pops on Failed Stimulus Talks
2020-10-01 22:20:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-01 01:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook Looks Near-term Bearish
2020-10-02 19:00:00
US Presidential Election Timeline and Implications for Gold Prices
2020-10-02 15:10:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Sterling Traders Should Prepare For a Volatile Week Ahead
2020-10-02 16:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - Boris Johnson & Von Der Leyen to Meet, Make or Break for Brexit?
2020-10-02 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Turning the Corner in EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, & USD/JPY Rates?
2020-10-01 19:00:00
US Dollar Rally Being Put to the Test: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-10-01 12:29:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook Looks Near-term Bearish

2020-10-02 19:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Technical Outlook: Bearish

  • Sizable resistance standing in the way
  • General short-term trend and price action look bearish
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q4 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold looks poised to decline in the week ahead

Gold experienced a little strength last week as it recovered from its worst levels since July, but this isn’t expected to last. There is resistance and a generally weak trend off the August high that look poised to keep gold pointed lower. The bounce, itself, has a corrective look to with a ‘wedge-like’ pattern developing – this suggests price action is corrective in nature.

A turn down and decline below 1848 will have the important area surrounding 1800 in focus. It’s a level that gold hesitated at in July before exploding to new record heights. Its importance resulted from three peaks created during 2011 and 2012 as part of the topping process gold underwent before falling into a multi-year bear market.

Looking a bit further ahead, the next few months should bring some volatile trade. While the short to intermediate-term looks skewed towards more weakness, the broader trend remains pointed higher. If price holds the 1800 area mentioned above, then that could end the decline for the bigger picture rally to reassert itself. A little more weakness below there and the rising 200-day MA (currently 1735) may come into play and could be the support needed to end the bull market correction.

Before thinking about that, in the near-term I will be watching for a rejection from resistance and breaking of the short-term corrective bounce to become more aggressively biased towards the downside.

Gold Price Hourly Chart (Price action looks corrective)

Gold Price Hourly Chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

Gold Price Daily Chart (looks headed lower for now)

Gold price Daily Chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

Gold Price Weekly Chart (2011/12 peaks could be important again)

Gold Price weekly chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

Gold Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q4 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

