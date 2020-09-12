Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, DXY – Dollar Charts for Next Week
2020-09-11 12:07:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook - A Fresh 30-Month High May Prove Difficult
2020-09-11 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Approaches June Low Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-09-12 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-10 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equities Forecast: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Price Setups
2020-09-11 15:30:00
Dow Jones May Lead Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 lower Post ECB Disappointment
2020-09-11 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout to Offer Guidance as Range Coils
2020-09-11 16:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Stalls– Relief or Reversal?
2020-09-10 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - EU Gives UK Brexit Ultimatum
2020-09-11 08:00:00
GBP/USD Slammed by Brexit Drama, Dollar-Yen Eyes Inflation Data
2020-09-10 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Slammed by Brexit Drama, Dollar-Yen Eyes Inflation Data
2020-09-10 21:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 07, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 107.55.
2020-09-10 06:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/UVvf51HiVP https://t.co/BsQ5f3g3XV
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/5TiGHFMI6S
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/JdvW6HNuqV https://t.co/X67CVK6rAt
  • Using margin in forex trading is a new concept for many traders, and one that is often misunderstood. Margin is the minimum amount of money required to place a leveraged trade and can be a useful risk management tool. Learn about margin trading here: https://t.co/SLZ0a08n9n https://t.co/qkRbIqRWlx
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/my3o0ERCCv
  • The US Dollar may be getting ready to reverse higher against some of its ASEAN counterparts. Will USD/SGD, USD/PHP and USD/IDR turn higher? USD/MYR eyes a key trend line. Get your #ASEAN currencies market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/UelCpikQkD https://t.co/D3rbBSzGbJ
  • Bitcoin’s 26% retreat from its yearly high posted in August may prove to be a mere short-term pullback if pivotal chart support at the $10,000 mark remains intact. Get your $BTC market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/kNkCHx16Bt https://t.co/x9kp72MlrK
  • Copper prices may continue to climb higher on the back of USD weakness, rebounding global manufacturing activity and bullish price action setups on multiple timeframes. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/3vZiT10PNF https://t.co/k8whOIPyxR
  • The outlook for the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and growth-linked Australian Dollar seems to be pointing lower as retail investors increase their upside exposure. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/5ItQB8lupb https://t.co/mA88i92mB2
  • The #SP500 is now down 4.76% over the past 2 weeks Meanwhile, the #Fed balance sheet continues to fluctuate at more or less similar levels Perhaps markets are also starting to feel the lack in extra liquidity that has persisted lately All eyes turn to the #Fed next week 👀 https://t.co/b1XrUQEGVR
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

2020-09-12 07:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Price Outlooks:

  • The Nasdaq 100 has been an underperformer as of late and appears weak technically
  • The Dow Jones and DAX 30 will look to hold above their respective ascending trendlines
  • The FTSE 100 remains ensnared in a descending channel that has seen losses mount

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast

Outlook: Bearish

Major technology stocks like Apple and Tesla continued to undermine the Nasdaq 100 last week, causing the tech-heavy index to lead losses amongst the major indices. As a result, technical formations have been undone and bears may look to extend recent declines. In the case of the Nasdaq, weakness has allowed for the development of a series of lower-lows and higher-highs, a formation that could see the index extend lower still.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 1 – Hour Time Frame (July 2020 – September 2020)

Nasdaq 100 price chart

To that end, the series of successively lower-lows and highs has begun etching out a descending channel that could guide the index lower in the week ahead. Further still, resistance to the topside appears plentiful with an ascending trendline from mid-April around 11,540 and a Fibonacci level near 11,670. These topside barriers will look to keep the Nasdaq contained should risk appetite revive, while support at prior lows around 10,940 may provide a hurdle to cross before bears can drive further south.

Stock Market Basics: A Beginner’s Guide to Trading Stocks

Despite glimmers of resurgent risk appetite, technology stocks continue to appear weak and the technical erosion that has occurred due to the initial reversal may now be a driving force behind any continuation lower. To be sure, the Nasdaq has been at the forefront of risk appetite for months so losses at the top may trickle into other sectors and work to undermine more diversified indices like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 16
( 15:09 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Dow Jones Technical Forecast

Outlook: Neutral

Recent price action has placed the Dow Jones in a rather precarious position, holding narrowly above an ascending trendline that has helped guide price higher since mid-June. The level marks an initial area of likely support for the Industrial Average and a break beneath could see the Dow probe subsequent support near 27,000. On the topside, an attempted recovery rally may have to negotiate possible resistance around the September peak at 29,195 before it can continue higher.

Dow Jones Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (June 2020 – September 2020)

Dow Jones Chart

DAX 30 Technical Forecast

Outlook: Bullish

The DAX 30 underwent volatility of its own last week, but little progress was made from a technical perspective. With the recent swing-high established in early September, the DAX 30 appears well positioned to continue its slow churn higher despite weakness elsewhere. With that in mind, the technical landscape for the DAX 30 remains constructive barring a break beneath the ascending trendline from mid-June which would require a reevaluation.

DAX 30 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (May 2020 – September 2020)

DAX Price Chart

FTSE 100 Technical Forecast

Outlook: Bearish

In contrast to the DAX 30, the FTSE 100 has established a series of lower lows and lower highs, effectively creating a descending channel. The channel, if respected, could help guide the FTSE 100 lower in the days ahead. While intraday volatility will likely arise and could lead to gains, the FTSE 100 might remain vulnerable until the technical formation can be broken. Thus, traders should keep an eye on the upper bound around 6,175.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (May 2020 – September 2020)

FTSE 100 Price Chart

Conversely, renewed bearishness could send the FTSE spiraling to the lower end of the channel where potential support resides at 5,900 and 5,780. A break beneath both levels could open the door to further losses and see the FTSE approach tertiary support near the Fibonacci level in close proximity to 5,700. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 16
( 16:09 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 2, Indices
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Weekly Outlook - Mid-Range, Mixed Signals and Sentiment
New Zealand Dollar Weekly Outlook - Mid-Range, Mixed Signals and Sentiment
2020-09-12 00:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout to Offer Guidance as Range Coils
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout to Offer Guidance as Range Coils
2020-09-11 16:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Are Bears Back in Control?
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Are Bears Back in Control?
2020-09-06 12:00:00
USD/MXN Week Ahead: Bearish Pressure Seems Set to Continue
USD/MXN Week Ahead: Bearish Pressure Seems Set to Continue
2020-09-06 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bullish
Germany 30
Mixed
US Tech 100