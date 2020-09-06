USD/MXN Week Ahead: Bearish Pressure Seems Set to Continue

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Major Resistance Now for EUR/USD at 1.20 as ECB Meets
2020-09-06 00:00:00
EUR/USD Price Analysis: NFP data Pushes EURUSD Closer to Key Support
2020-09-04 14:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD forecast: Loonie bulls eye trendline resistance ahead of NFP
2020-09-03 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Not Capitalize on Draining US Inventories
2020-09-02 06:04:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Swings on NFP Report Beat, Unemployment Below 9%
2020-09-04 12:55:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecasts: Tech Stocks Falter, Lead Selloff
2020-09-03 18:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Price Consolidation Set to Snap
2020-09-05 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: US Dollar, Treasury Yields Diverge and Drive Trend
2020-09-04 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Remains Under Pressure as EU/UK Trade Talks Stall
2020-09-05 20:00:00
GBP/USD Drifts Ahead of NFPs, FTSE 100 Breaks Support After US Equity Rout
2020-09-04 08:17:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen outlook: Unemployment data may prompt USD/JPY bulls
2020-09-04 11:00:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Will a Data Heavy End to the Week Spur USD?
2020-09-03 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/Mw37xKGZBE
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/782gHedGTW https://t.co/78WSooJI7Y
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/TjQ4bNH58g
  • The Canadian Dollar may fall if the Bank of Canada Rate decision inflates selling pressure in tandem with gloomy economic data out of the United States. Get your #currencies update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/Tj7idHNIbS https://t.co/zTTFHxp3Rp
  • $AUDUSD appears to have established an upward trend in the second-half of 2020, but a break of trendline support may open up the 50-Day SMA (0.7120). Get your #currencies update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/UARt2k4AQ8 https://t.co/r6CFP5bwpJ
  • #Gold prices may trade range-bound as $XAUUSD echoes the divergence between Treasury yields and the US Dollar. What could be a downside risk for the yellow metal? Get your #metals update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/d6tkot5YCj https://t.co/VWwNkIG3sb
  • The #DXY's tentative recovery may prove to be nothing more than a counter-trend correction Break of long-term trend support could be indicative of a cyclical $USD downturn. Bear Flag hints at an extension of the Greenback’s fall from multi-year highs. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/09/05/US-Dollar-Outlook-DXY-Holds-Key-Support-as-Bear-Flag-Emerges.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/vBXLGU2kMD
  • This past week has seriously raised questions around a reserved transition in liquidity. Are $NDX and $SPX volatility signs of a disruptive unwind ahead? My video for the week ahead: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/09/05/SP-500-and-Nasdaq-Avoid-Critical-Breakdown-but-Volatility-Warns-Whats-Ahead.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/7XjIams79A
  • Central banks often deem it necessary to intervene in the foreign exchange market to protect the value of their national currency. Learn how central bank intervention can impact your trading here: https://t.co/ZJOEtpGUIq https://t.co/HVHzMFRd7b
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaSAtq https://t.co/HR9XoQTK3Q
USD/MXN Week Ahead: Bearish Pressure Seems Set to Continue

USD/MXN Week Ahead: Bearish Pressure Seems Set to Continue

2020-09-06 04:00:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Share:

Main USD/MXN Talking Points:

  • USD/MXN resumes downside trajectory
  • A fall below 21.45 could help form a bearish break

The US Dollar has been able to recover some upside towards the end of the week, helped by a better than expected NFP report. But downside momentum has not rescinded against the Mexican Peso, as USD/MXN continues to push lower, resting now around the lows in June, ready to settle below 21.50.

USD/MXN daily chart (04 February – 04 August 2020)

USDMXN Forfecast

A fall below 21.45 could lead to a rapid increase in bearish pressure, with 21.19 being the next key level to watch, it being the 76.4% retracement from the 18.55-25.46 rally. Bearish consolidation is also supported by the bear cross in moving averages, with the 20-day crossing below the 200-day average. The stochastic indicator is starting to venture into oversold territory below the 20 mark, but we could see more declines before a cyclical correction comes into play.

Whilst declines look set to continue, I think there is a fair bit of support around the 20.20 area, given this would mean a close of the coronavirus gap. This area could yield an increase in buyer support but upside is likely limited beyond 22.80.

{{GUIDE|BUILDING_CONFIDENCE_IN_TRADING }}

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Price Consolidation Set to Snap
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Price Consolidation Set to Snap
2020-09-05 16:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Holds Key Support as Bear Flag Emerges
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Holds Key Support as Bear Flag Emerges
2020-09-05 12:00:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Break of Trendline Support Opens Up 50-Day SMA
AUD/USD Forecast: Break of Trendline Support Opens Up 50-Day SMA
2020-09-04 21:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Downside Breakouts in Focus
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Downside Breakouts in Focus
2020-09-03 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN