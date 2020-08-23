S&P 500 Index Technical Analysis: 3,390 the Key Resistance to Watch

0

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD Charts & More
2020-08-23 00:00:00
Do S&P 500 and Tesla Record Runs Signal a Bubble, EURUSD Tests Range
2020-08-22 03:17:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast for Next Week: Inaction to Turn into Action?
2020-08-22 01:00:00
Crude Oil May Rise on Renewed US-Iran Tensions Ahead of 2020 Election
2020-08-20 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-22 04:00:00
Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound
2020-08-21 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Economic Symposium
2020-08-21 16:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Recovery Stalls Below Record High- XAU/USD Levels
2020-08-20 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: A Bumpy Road for GBP/USD
2020-08-22 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK PMIs Beat Expectations Underpinning Recent Sterling Strength
2020-08-21 09:08:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Seasonal Volatility May Fuel JPY Recovery
2020-08-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: USDJPY Bulls Look to PMI Data to Stem the Tide
2020-08-21 11:00:00
S&P 500 Index Technical Analysis: 3,390 the Key Resistance to Watch

S&P 500 Index Technical Analysis: 3,390 the Key Resistance to Watch

2020-08-23 12:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

S&P 500 Index Technical Outlook:

The S&P 500 Index is trending up nicely in the past five months, registering a total 54.7% gain from the trough observed in late March 2020. The index is about to challenge its all-time high of 3,390, which is a key resistance to watch from a technical point of view.

The index is trending up in an ‘ascending channel’ as highlighted in the chart below, the lower bound of which serves as a support level too. The overall trend remains bullish as its 20-, 50- and 100-Day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) are all trending upward.

A meaningful breakout above the 3,390 resistance will help to open the door for more upside towards the next major resistance at 3.640 – the 261.8% Fibonacci extension level.

S&P 500 Index – Daily Chart

S&P 500 Index

The momentum indicators, however, have flagged the risk of a potential technical pullback.

The MACD indicator formed a ‘bearish crossover’ last week (circle on the chart), which suggests that near-term momentum is biased more towards the downside.

The RSI indicator has turned south from the overbought zone beyond 70.0 this week, suggesting further pullback from the recent peak is possible.

Immediate support levels could be found at 3,358 (200% Fibonacci extension), followed by 3,270 (lower bound of the channel) and then 3182 (161.8% Fibonacci extension).

S&P500 Index – Momentum Indicators

S&P 500 Index
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

US 500
Bullish
