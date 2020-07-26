0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: May Fall After Resistance Holds
2020-07-26 00:00:00
EURUSD, Gold and Nasdaq Near Systemic Break With Earnings, GDP, COVID Ahead
2020-07-25 02:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Break Above June High Knocks Out Bearish RSI Trend
2020-07-25 01:00:00
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-23 14:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Slips, Nasdaq Tumbles as Stocks Wince at Jobless Claims
2020-07-23 21:50:00
S&P 500 in Corona-gap, Dow Jones Lagging; Can Nasdaq Continue to Lead?
2020-07-23 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes Boom, Bulls Drive Fresh Highs
2020-07-25 16:00:00
EURUSD, Gold and Nasdaq Near Systemic Break With Earnings, GDP, COVID Ahead
2020-07-25 02:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD May Fall Amid Renewed 'No Deal' Brexit Fears
2020-07-25 20:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Choppy, Focus on June Top
2020-07-24 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook - Testing Multi-Month Lows as the US Dollar Slides
2020-07-25 12:00:00
EUR/USD Extends Rally & USD/JPY Plunges on Markit PMIs
2020-07-24 14:32:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Human error in the forex market is common and often leads to familiar trading mistakes. These trading mistakes crop up particularly with novice traders on a regular basis. Learn about the top ten trading mistakes and how you can avoid them here:https://t.co/RLPhKdn5cN https://t.co/30TvZyX4Rq
  • The #Nasdaq stock index may face a meaningful pullback in the weeks to come as investors eye profit-taking after a historic 41% rally in the three month through June 2020. Get your #equities update from @margaretyjy here: https://t.co/8K8uugx7ig https://t.co/2Ao491rDII
  • The price of #oil may stay afloat going into the end of July as it clears the June high ($41.63), while the RSI appears to be breaking out of a bearish trend. Get your #commodities update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/sOqPxHuNyX https://t.co/tp3dyqrSUw
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/mMmi2fUMtH
  • $EURUSD could soon be challenging the highs reached back in the autumn of 2018 but watch out for some possible profit-taking first. Get your #currencies update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/XuMRVC5Fjw https://t.co/BGqI6oIP2u
  • What financial job opportunity in which location makes the cut for you? Find out! https://t.co/dVhLMOxqhZ https://t.co/RAe7GjIDIA
  • Australian Dollar closed a five-week winning streak with the Aussie breakout soaring to fresh 2020 highs. Here are the levels that matter on the $AUDUSD technical chart. Get your #currencies update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/DOT8f51dOt https://t.co/0ppxLBv2Ri
  • #Gold prices may extend their rally if the #FOMC rate decision and outlook reinforces the narrative of economic stabilization in tandem with progress on another coronavirus relief bill. Get your #commodities update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/WeBDwMISZM https://t.co/b0RGlXw9Fi
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/afobcd9GRa https://t.co/QTdtB9cHfK
  • The Bearish Harami consists of two candlesticks and hints at a bearish reversal in the market. Learn how to trade the Bearish Harami here:https://t.co/3qRK7mL9xr https://t.co/UiWTldahmW
EUR/USD Price Forecast: May Fall After Resistance Holds

EUR/USD Price Forecast: May Fall After Resistance Holds

2020-07-26 00:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Outlook

  • The safe-haven linked the US Dollar weakened despite the global increase in Coronavirus infections
  • EUR vs USD price chart reveals a possible reversal on the horizon

EUR/USD Price Printed a Multi-Month High

From July 13th to the 17th, EUR/USD hit an over four-month high at 1.1452 and retreated after as some bulls seemed to cut back. Ultimately, the market closed a weekly candlestick in the green with a 1.1% gain.

Traders appeared to invest in riskier assets amid positive news about a coronavirus vaccine. Despite rising cases of the COVID-19 in the US, the market mood has remained upbeat, denting safe haven-linked US dollar.

EUR/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (AUG 1, 2018 – JuLy 24, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURUSD Daily Price Chart
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q3 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (May 21 – JuLY 24, 2020) Zoomed IN

EURUSD Four-Hour Price Chart

On July 16, EUR/USD rebounded from 1.1370 indicating that bullish momentum was still intact. As a result, the price rallied this past week by 2.0% and climbed above the 1.1508 – 1.1639 trading zone. On Friday, the price hit its highest level in near two years at 1.1656.

However, it’s important to note the price and RSI divergence as the former created a higher high, while the latter created a lower high, signaling a possible reversal of the upward trend.

A daily close above the high end of the current trading zone may encourage bulls to rally EURUSD towards the monthly resistance at 1.1828 (Sep -2018 high).

On the flip-side, a failure to close above the high end of the zone may ultimately guide the pair’s fall towards the low end of the zone.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Four-Hour PRICE CHART (May 29 – JuLY 24, 2020)

EURUSD price chart

This past week, EUR/USD failed on multiple occasions to break below the bullish trendline support originated from the July 10 low at 1.1254 allowing bulls to rouse momentum.

To conclude, while the bullish bias is still in place the price/RSI divergence provides a good base of a possible reversal. Therefore, a break below 1.1570 (the Jan 10-2019 high) could send the EURUSD towards the low end of the current trading zone at 1.1508, while a break above 1.1661 (Aug -2017 low) may trigger a rally towards 1.1750. As such, the support and resistance levels underscored on the four-hour chart should be kept in focus.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes Boom, Bulls Drive Fresh Highs
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes Boom, Bulls Drive Fresh Highs
2020-07-25 16:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Pivotal Week Ahead, DXY at a Big Spot
US Dollar Forecast: Pivotal Week Ahead, DXY at a Big Spot
2020-07-25 08:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Break Above June High Knocks Out Bearish RSI Trend
Oil Price Forecast: Break Above June High Knocks Out Bearish RSI Trend
2020-07-25 01:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Breakout Gives- Exhaustion Ahead?
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Breakout Gives- Exhaustion Ahead?
2020-07-24 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.