EURUSD, Gold and Nasdaq Near Systemic Break With Earnings, GDP, COVID Ahead
2020-07-25 02:10:00
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Positive But Beware Profit-Taking
2020-07-24 22:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Break Above June High Knocks Out Bearish RSI Trend
2020-07-25 01:00:00
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-23 14:00:00
S&P 500 Slips, Nasdaq Tumbles as Stocks Wince at Jobless Claims
2020-07-23 21:50:00
S&P 500 in Corona-gap, Dow Jones Lagging; Can Nasdaq Continue to Lead?
2020-07-23 12:30:00
EURUSD, Gold and Nasdaq Near Systemic Break With Earnings, GDP, COVID Ahead
2020-07-25 02:10:00
Gold Price Outlook Bullish on FOMC Rate Decision & US Relief Bill
2020-07-24 16:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Choppy, Focus on June Top
2020-07-24 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Further Gains Likely for GBP/USD
2020-07-23 08:00:00
EUR/USD Extends Rally & USD/JPY Plunges on Markit PMIs
2020-07-24 14:32:00
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-23 14:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Pivotal Week Ahead, DXY at a Big Spot

US Dollar Forecast: Pivotal Week Ahead, DXY at a Big Spot

2020-07-25 08:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
USD Highlights:

  • USD on the verge of testing big support (via DXY)
  • Price and trend-line support make for a big spot

USD on the verge of testing big support (via DXY)

The US dollar is on the verge of testing big support as the DXY is trading around both the important March low and just above the trend-lines from 2014 (daily chart) and 2011 (weekly chart). The slide could come to an end this week, even if only temporarily, as price becomes extended into major support.

A push higher from support will initially be viewed as countertrend in nature given the intermediate-term trend lower off the March highs. The June low at 95.72 and trend-line from May are viewed as the first levels of meaningful resistance on a rebound.

However, if a rebound doesn’t develop the Dollar may be on the verge of a much larger decline. A break under 93 would have price well below the March low and under the 2014/2011 trend-lines. This would open a path up for an extended decline towards 88.

But before getting ahead of ourselves we need to see how the DXY responds to support just at its feet. This coming week could prove pivotal for the foreseeable future.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q3 USD Forecast.
US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (trading around support)

US Dollar index daily chart

U.S. Dollar Currency Index (DXY) Chart by TradingView

US Dollar Index (DXY) Weekly Chart (2011 trend-line)

US Dollar Weekly Chart

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

