EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, Gold and Nasdaq Near Systemic Break With Earnings, GDP, COVID Ahead
2020-07-25 02:10:00
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Positive But Beware Profit-Taking
2020-07-24 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Break Above June High Knocks Out Bearish RSI Trend
2020-07-25 01:00:00
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-23 14:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Slips, Nasdaq Tumbles as Stocks Wince at Jobless Claims
2020-07-23 21:50:00
S&P 500 in Corona-gap, Dow Jones Lagging; Can Nasdaq Continue to Lead?
2020-07-23 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, Gold and Nasdaq Near Systemic Break With Earnings, GDP, COVID Ahead
2020-07-25 02:10:00
Gold Price Outlook Bullish on FOMC Rate Decision & US Relief Bill
2020-07-24 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Choppy, Focus on June Top
2020-07-24 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Further Gains Likely for GBP/USD
2020-07-23 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Extends Rally & USD/JPY Plunges on Markit PMIs
2020-07-24 14:32:00
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-23 14:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Break Above June High Knocks Out Bearish RSI Trend

Oil Price Forecast: Break Above June High Knocks Out Bearish RSI Trend

2020-07-25 01:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil may stay afloat going into the end of July as it clears the June high ($41.63), while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) appears to be breaking out of a bearish trend.

Technical Forecast for Crude Oil: Neutral

The price of oil appears to be on track to test the March high ($48.66) after taking out the June high ($41.63), with crude on the cusp of trading above the 200-Day SMA ($43.11) for the first time since January.

Looking ahead, the 50-Day SMA ($27.88) looks poised to converge with the 200-Day SMA ($43.11) amid the narrowing gap between the moving averages, with the 50-Day SMA still tracking the positive slope from June. However, a crossover in the 50-Day and 200-Day moving averages may lack the characteristics of a ‘golden cross’ formation amid the difference in slope.

Nevertheless, the price of oil may continue to trade to fresh monthly highs going into the end of July as the RSI clears the downward trend from June, but it remains to be seen if the indicator will continue to diverge with price as the advance in crude fails to push the oscillator above 70 and into overbought territory.

Oil Price Daily Chart

Oil price chart

Source: Trading View

Crude may continue to retrace the decline from earlier this year as it fills the price gap from March on a close basis, with the break above the June high ($41.63) pushing the price of oil towards the 200-Day SMA ($43.11).

Need a break/close above the $42.90 (78.6% retracement) to $43.40 (23.6% expansion) region to open up the Fibonacci overlap around $44.60 (61.8% expansion) to $45.10 (61.8% expansion), with the March high next on the radar.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

