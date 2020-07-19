Crude Oil Price Struggles For Momentum- Brent Oil Forecast

The US Dollar may extend its losses against its G10 peers as signs of economic stabilization alleviate demand for haven-linked assets like the Greenback. Get your #currencies update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/c8KV7q2yuc https://t.co/DdyJ7UNNfE

Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/uX5Fc11B9G

The Hang Seng Index is set to test a key support at 25,000 after falling 2.3% last week, wiping out almost two weeks of gains and entering into consolidation. Get your #Hangseng update from @margaretyjy here: https://t.co/a2n5e5uzT6 https://t.co/Adj8FU5foG

US Dollar Outlook Bearish on Economic Stabilization, Soft Haven Demand - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/usd/2020/07/18/US-Dollar-Outlook-Bearish-on-Economic-Stabilization-Soft-Haven-Demand.html

OPEC+ producers will begin easing recent supply cuts from the start of August as demand continues to pick-up. Get your #commodities update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/aYd2QhkMOo https://t.co/1tqI0eEDfE

RT @macrodesiac_: ES performs in post market. From Bespoke Invest https://t.co/tX6bkWmE8B

The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here:https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/LMYsMNBX91

Another overbought reading in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is likely to be accompanied by a further appreciation in $EURUSD amid the bullish behavior seen in June. Get your #currencies update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/lMCLe5JBWt https://t.co/YUSpIGvHmG

The Australian Dollar may wilt with US stock markets looking wobbly amid rising coronavirus cases as tech companies defend their relatively elevated valuations. Get your #currencies market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/ydTQELpCt0 https://t.co/4zdPYqrD83