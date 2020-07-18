Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis: 25,000 The Critical Level to Watch

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, EURUSD and Gold In Breakout Patterns as Fundamental Catalysts Reshuffle
2020-07-18 03:20:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD RSI Approaches Overbought Zone
2020-07-17 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast - Oil Price Supported by OPEC Demand Forecasts and Easing Production Cuts
2020-07-18 01:00:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Dollar Builds a Base, Loonie Eyes Oil
2020-07-16 21:47:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Bank Earnings Warn of Unusual Recession Ahead
2020-07-14 21:30:00
Dow Jones Price Analysis: Conflicted As Earnings Season Begins
2020-07-14 15:45:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, Gold Price & More – Charts for Next Week
2020-07-17 11:30:00
Gold Prices Vulnerable as RSI Snaps Upward Trend
2020-07-17 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD May Receive a Boost Next Week on Vaccine News
2020-07-17 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-07-16 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/8yv1cSTu7M
  • The GBP/NZD, EUR/NZD exchange rates seem poised to reverse their respective 4-month downtrends as NZD/CHF struggles at key resistance. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/DZguLNJBjh https://t.co/K2qVHk0s61
  • The US Dollar weakened against ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit, Indonesian Rupiah and Philippine Peso. Ahead, Chinese GDP and US retail sales are eyed. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/fy366LmjDK https://t.co/ZKjyduYjTC
  • The ASX 200 stock index looks poised for a reversal at key resistance as Australia-China trade tensions continue to escalate. Get your #ASX 200 market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/wiP4yPITa6 https://t.co/1iFC9HWUqF
  • The Australian Dollar may fall as rising US #coronavirus cases may result in lockdowns being reinstated. The #SP500 and #DowJones also look wobbly with earnings season in full swing $AUDUSD #AUD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/aud/2020/07/17/Australian-Dollar-May-Wilt-with-Dow-Jones-SP-500-Looking-Wobbly.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/AT2pJ68TXL
  • Poll: There are a lot of major asset benchmarks positioning for probable breakouts over the week ahead. While many of them are risk-sensitive, which do you think has the potential to break range first?
  • Silver price eyes fresh 2020 highs as the US Dollar continues to slide against its major conterparts. Get your $XAG market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/NMtiHMY5cB https://t.co/h2QawHaSor
  • Simple Risk-Reward Index: US 10-year treasury yield (benchmark rate of return) over the VIX volatility index (fear) https://t.co/VmtvxrkOcY
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Gfk Consumer Confidence Flash (JUL) due at 00:01 GMT (15min) Expected: -26 Previous: -30 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-18
  • The $SGD and Malaysian Ringgit cleared near-term moving averages, opening the door to US Dollar weakness. USD/IDR may rise however as USD/PHP idles around 2017 lows.Get your #ASEAN currencies market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/dYClxBiw9p https://t.co/qwynkxl6f9
Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis: 25,000 The Critical Level to Watch

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis: 25,000 The Critical Level to Watch

2020-07-18 04:00:00
Margaret Yang,
Share:

Hang Seng Index Technical Outlook:

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) stock market benchmark is looking for support at 25,000, which is the upper ceiling of the ‘Ascending Triangle’ that it broke two weeks ago. Previous resistance has now become a critical support, breaking below which will probably lead to downside extension toward the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 24,550.

25,000 is also close to the 50%Fibonacci retracement level (25,077) when a high in late January and low in mid-March are chosen to plot the study.

Holding above 25,000 could lead to some consolidation above this level and pave the way to challenge the next resistance at 26,048 – the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

In the mid-term, HSI has formed a ‘golden cross’ on its daily chart, with the 20-Day SMA crossing above the 50-Day, and 50-Day crossing above the 200-Day in mid-June. The golden cross signals more upside in the mid- to long term,

Hang Seng Index – Daily Chart

Hang Seng Index Chart

The MACD indicator formed a ‘bearish crossover’ last week (circle on the chart), which suggests that near-term momentum is biased more towards the downside.

The Directional Movement (DM) indicator continued to shrink in its width since peaking on July 6, and could potentially form a ‘bearish crossover’ should price plummet below the support at 25,000 in the days to come.

Hang Seng Index – Momentum Indicators

Hang Seng Index Price Chart
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD RSI Approaches Overbought Zone
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD RSI Approaches Overbought Zone
2020-07-17 22:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Range in Need of Breaking
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Range in Need of Breaking
2020-07-17 16:00:00
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-13 15:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-13 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Hong Kong HS50
News & Analysis at your fingertips.