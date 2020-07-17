Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Range in Need of Breaking

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, Gold Price & More – Charts for Next Week
2020-07-17 11:30:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Levels to Consider Ahead of the EU Summit
2020-07-17 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Dollar Builds a Base, Loonie Eyes Oil
2020-07-16 21:47:00
Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-07-15 11:42:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Bank Earnings Warn of Unusual Recession Ahead
2020-07-14 21:30:00
Dow Jones Price Analysis: Conflicted As Earnings Season Begins
2020-07-14 15:45:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, Gold Price & More – Charts for Next Week
2020-07-17 11:30:00
Gold Prices Vulnerable as RSI Snaps Upward Trend
2020-07-17 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD May Receive a Boost Next Week on Vaccine News
2020-07-17 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-07-16 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.23%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.74%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/EmS7q6ZGta
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.17% US 500: 0.14% Germany 30: -0.01% FTSE 100: -0.04% Wall Street: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/sMpvYoh0pe
  • The Australian Dollar has seen a rather calm week of trading with AUD/USD trading in sideways fashion.Get your $AUD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/yc1GNnTLxp https://t.co/SlzZggha21
  • Former #Fed Chair Bernanke says we should take advantage of our borrowing power now to combat virus impact on economy $DXY
  • Former #Fed Chair Yellen presses concern for 'substantial' need for fiscal support from state and local governments -BBG
  • The New Zealand Dollar rally is testing confluence slope resistance here and leaves the broader advance vulnerable heading in 6628. Get your $NZD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/BPHPURcLkS https://t.co/uQn6F2L6e8
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.23%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.19%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uqyH3fybXq
  • that spoiled global growth prospects. It also led to the outbreak of unilateralism across the world and created even more policy uncertainty for market participants who were accustomed to operating on a foundation of interconnection and cooperation”.
  • My thoughts on the 2020 election and the prospect of reignited US-China trade tension⬇️ “This topic may become a bigger headline if the 2020 Presidential election polls show Mr. Trump in the lead. Markets may then have to brace for another four more years of trade tension...
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.99% Gold: 0.66% Oil - US Crude: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/YHYqpNsKHt
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Range in Need of Breaking

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Range in Need of Breaking

2020-07-17 16:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD/CAD Highlights:

  • USD/CAD rangebound, for now
  • Top and bottom-side levels to watch for a breakout

USD/CAD rangebound, for now

The Canadian dollar has been a relative snooze-fest lately with it heading nowhere fast, but like all ranges it won’t last forever and will eventually lead to a breakout. The confinement in USD/CAD could soon further the trend lower off the March high or try to reverse course to the top-side.

There is solid support at this time in the immediate area surrounding 13500 with several small lows in recent weeks developing around the 200-day MA. This is making for a floor, that if broken, should lead to some decent momentum toward the June low around 13300, perhaps beyond should sellers show up in earnest.

On the flip-side, if support can continue to hold and the upper parallel off the March high (currently testing it) then a rally may form. But to confirm the break higher, a crossing of the top of the month-long range will be needed by breaching 13715.

This would likely lead to an important test of 13850, several lows created during April/May, before possibly turning lower again, or reasserting itself further towards 14000 should that threshold be crossed.

All-in-all, USD/CAD will be stuck in a range until its not, so traders need to be careful not to churn themselves if looking for a directional move. If anticipating an extended range, then looking to fade the perimeters of the range may prove a prudent strategy until we see a breakout.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q3 USD Forecast.
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Daily Chart (watch for a range-break)

USDCAD Daily Price Chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-13 15:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-13 11:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-12 12:00:00
USD/MXN Week Ahead: Signals are Mixed, and so is Risk Sentiment
USD/MXN Week Ahead: Signals are Mixed, and so is Risk Sentiment
2020-07-12 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.