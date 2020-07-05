Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for the Third Quarter

Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/OjTZOQEytM https://t.co/XE4WK63DEU

Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/1oygcFMFNs https://t.co/CS4TCNYsQA

The anti-risk Japanese Yen will likely remain glued to market mood during the third quarter, what are some fundamental sources of volatility? Download our JPY trading guide to find out: https://t.co/LhFkbyDCCw https://t.co/dA1gW4cVKt

A macro forex trading guide exploring the US-Canada relationship and how to trade the Canadian Dollar through the prism of the Core-Perimeter model. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri and @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/dF51UMcGFC https://t.co/dK1zPozjtT

Sterling’s volatility is expected to rise in Q3 as prickly EU/UK trade talks continue against a bleak looking economic backdrop. See our Q3 GDP guide: https://t.co/QzLErDHVhc https://t.co/nxBke8euTF

The Core-Perimeter trading model helps traders understand interactions between global economies, helping to trade the assets embedded in these relationships. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/dKRAo00lfA https://t.co/5JzIjUDDx6

#CrudeOil price action could consolidate into a broad trading range following a historic Q2 as barriers of technical confluence stand to contain the commodity’s direction. Download our oil #trading guide for the full report: https://t.co/DcjPcVpX5x https://t.co/EJlDquZ9WR

It’s unlikely that the #ECB on its own will continue to be able to prevent the Euro from weakening if EU governments continue to argue about policy. Download our #EUR trading guide to find out more: https://t.co/Kjp34DoEzE https://t.co/gtKQa9zXX5

The #USD spent the bulk of Q2 in a range after a climactic Q1; and with a series of risk themes continuing to push, combined with an election in November, the door appears open for more vol in USD. Download our USD trading guide here: https://t.co/2Wo7EcwAht https://t.co/BA5dWk4wTt