EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Negative Longer Term
2020-07-04 20:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Coiling Up for a Breakout?
2020-07-03 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Shrug Off US Jobs Data as Topping Signs Remain
2020-07-03 06:33:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones: A True Cross Section of American Industry?
2020-07-05 12:00:00
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-07-02 19:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rally Challenging Major Uptrend Resistance into Q3
2020-07-04 12:00:00
Gold Price Retains Bullish Behavior in July to Mark Fresh 2020 High
2020-07-03 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Remains On Edge as EU/UK Trade Talks Continue
2020-07-05 04:00:00
GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain
2020-07-03 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Price- A Clear Trend Sill Lacking
2020-07-05 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Outlook, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Eyed
2020-07-04 09:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Price- A Clear Trend Sill Lacking

2020-07-05 17:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
US Dollar vs Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

  • Eyes on the upcoming week’s data release
  • USD vs JPY price chart reveals a sideways move

USD/JPY Price – Corrected Lower

In Mid-June USD/JPY corrected its uptrend and created a lower high at 107.64 causing the price to trade in a trend-less move. On Monday, the market closed above the 50-day moving average and generated a bullish signal.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell from 55 to 50 highlighting weak bulls and weaker bears.

The next week’s data, Japanese household spending (May), the US jobless claims, and the US PPI (June) could provide more clarity for traders and help them to push in a clear direction.

With that said, in JPY Q3 technical forecast the outlook remains to the downside while below the 109.00 handle.

USD/JPY DAILY PRICE CHART (FEB 13 – July 1, 2020)

Yen Forecast
Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

