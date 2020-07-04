We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gold Rally Challenging Major Uptrend Resistance into Q3

Gold Rally Challenging Major Uptrend Resistance into Q3

2020-07-04 12:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: AUD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD Weekly

Gold price chart

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Gold prices rallied to fresh eight year highs in the second quarter with an advance of more than 23% off the March lows taking XAU/USD into long-term uptrend resistance heading into the July open. The focus is on a reaction here with a weekly close above trend resistance needed to keep the breakout trade viable. While the broader focus remains higher in price, the threat for a larger correction is in focus on the back of this four-week advance and we’re looking for a reaction early in the month.

Bottom line: From a trading standpoint, be on guard for a possible exhaustion high early in the quarter with a larger pullback to offer more favorable positioning closer to trend support. Ultimately we’ll want to see a breach / close above the 2012 highs to keep the broader 2018 advance viable as we head into the second half of the year. The question heading into the Q3 is – does a breakout here mark resumption or do we get the correction first? We should find out in the first few weeks of July – stay tuned!

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

