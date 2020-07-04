Gold Rally Challenging Major Uptrend Resistance into Q3
- Gold price updated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart
- XAU/USD testing multi-year uptrend resistance into Q3
Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD Weekly
Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview
Gold prices rallied to fresh eight year highs in the second quarter with an advance of more than 23% off the March lows taking XAU/USD into long-term uptrend resistance heading into the July open. The focus is on a reaction here with a weekly close above trend resistance needed to keep the breakout trade viable. While the broader focus remains higher in price, the threat for a larger correction is in focus on the back of this four-week advance and we’re looking for a reaction early in the month.
Bottom line: From a trading standpoint, be on guard for a possible exhaustion high early in the quarter with a larger pullback to offer more favorable positioning closer to trend support. Ultimately we’ll want to see a breach / close above the 2012 highs to keep the broader 2018 advance viable as we head into the second half of the year. The question heading into the Q3 is – does a breakout here mark resumption or do we get the correction first? We should find out in the first few weeks of July – stay tuned!
