EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Coiling Up for a Breakout?
2020-07-03 16:00:00
EUR/USD Price Rebounds From a Well-Defined Support Level
2020-07-03 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Shrug Off US Jobs Data as Topping Signs Remain
2020-07-03 06:33:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top
2020-07-01 06:00:00
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-07-02 19:30:00
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 React to June 2020 Jobs Data
2020-07-02 12:30:00
Gold Price Retains Bullish Behavior in July to Mark Fresh 2020 High
2020-07-03 05:00:00
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 React to June 2020 Jobs Data
2020-07-02 12:30:00
GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain
2020-07-03 22:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EU/UK Trade Disagreements Continue to Cap Sterling
2020-07-03 08:04:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-07-01 18:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
2020-07-01 14:30:00
GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain

2020-07-03 22:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
GBP/USD Price Analysis & News

  • GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain
  • IG Client Sentiment: GBP/USD

GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain

An impressive recovery throughout Q2 sees GBP/USD confirm a bottom from the Q1 sell-off. However, with upticks in the pair being met with corrective pullbacks, the pair looks set to be trading within a 1.24-1.28 range. That said, in the event of another rejection at the 1.28 handle, this could see GBP/USD look vulnerable to downside, provided that a double top is confirmed.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q3 GBPUSD Forecast
Get My Guide

Chart 1: GBP/USD Rate Chart – Daily Timeframe (January to June 2020)

GBPUSD Price chart

Source: IG; Prepared by Justin McQueen

IG Client Sentiment: GBP/USD

GBPUSD: Retail trader data shows 42.3% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.36 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 9.2% lower than yesterday and 16.2% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.4% lower than yesterday and 27.3% higher from last week.

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 8% 4%
Weekly -17% 55% 11%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBPUSD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBPUSD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

