EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Coiling Up for a Breakout?
Crude Oil Prices Shrug Off US Jobs Data as Topping Signs Remain
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
Gold Price Retains Bullish Behavior in July to Mark Fresh 2020 High
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EU/UK Trade Disagreements Continue to Cap Sterling
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Coiling Up for a Breakout?

2020-07-03 16:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICALANALYSIS – TALKING POINTS:

  • Euro might be coiling up for a breakout amid congestion below 1.15 figure
  • Lull in top event risk next week may give markets room to build conviction
  • Overall chart positioning seems to argue for a broadly bearish trend bias

The Euro may find be at a decisive juncture as the third quarter gets underway. The single currency faces a week largely devoid of big-splash event risk, leaving markets ample room to ponder next steps following a month of choppy consolidation, which may be setting the stage for a breakout.

Average daily rate-of-change studies show that volatility dropped back in June, receding to levels prevailing before the Covid-19 outbreak. Directional conviction has ebbed in tandem, with EUR/USD confined to a choppy congestion range anchored above resistance-turned-support at 1.1147. The first major upside hurdle lines up in the 1.1423-96 area, marked by recent swing highs.

Eur/usd chart

EUR/USD daily chart created with TradingView

While the bounds of May’s near-term uptrend have been broken, it is as yet unclear whether subsequent indecision marks digestion before another foray upward or the start of a reversal downward. Nevertheless, longer-term positioning on the monthly chart suggests the broader trend bias remains bearish, with a 12-year downtrend firmly intact and probably needing a push above 1.19 to be face invalidation.

EURUSD price chart

EUR/USD monthly chart created with TradingView

Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

