We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: A Selloff or Consolidation?
2020-06-19 09:30:00
EUR/USD May Break Down Despite Record 1.3 Trillion in ECB Cash
2020-06-19 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since May 18, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 3,041.80.
2020-06-19 17:23:00
Crude Oil Price Rise Capped By Fed's Powell, Chart Warns of Topping
2020-06-17 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Stages Rebound as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Climbs, Dow Slumps
2020-06-18 14:45:00
Dow Loses Traction Amid Fundamental Competition, Pound Tops Fundamental Risk
2020-06-18 05:20:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Reversal from May Low Brings June High on Radar
2020-06-19 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast - A Breakout Pattern Continues to Build
2020-06-19 09:57:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD, GBP/USD & More – Charts For Next Week
2020-06-19 11:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Treading on Support, UK Retail Sales Beat Lowly Expectations
2020-06-19 08:03:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on BoJ Forward Guidance
2020-06-16 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.79% FTSE 100: -0.90% Wall Street: -1.01% Germany 30: -1.22% France 40: -1.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/2IMn9NOd3U
  • The S&P 500 Index remains in negative territory today, but is currently on track to close out the week with a near 2% gain $SPX https://t.co/WLmh6EtgyL
  • I drew what could be new rising support in my #WallStreet index (red lines). Currently testing the 20-day MA as that key inflection zone holds (12849 - 13066). Could be room for near-term declines but not a guarantee of a trend reversal yet https://t.co/caUyJ5AD3J
  • More idling in US stocks again? Let's check liquidity conditions! Yup, largest weekly shrink in the #Fed b/s this year (-1.03%) #SP500 #DowJones #NASDAQ100 https://t.co/Zw5fH2kclP
  • Recent price action has seen the #DAX 30 run into resistance at the Fibonacci level near 12,448. Get your DAX market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/3Wg3Z2yuiA https://t.co/oC5tJBTuUp
  • Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since May 18, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 3,041.80. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Oil - US Crude strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qPx0kZ4RXI
  • Putting some quantitative context to the anecdotal headlines of rising conavirus cases in different parts of the world. This is global 'new cases' reported on Google (data sourced from Wikipedia). Not encouraging https://t.co/pTFR1nTos9
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -0.55% #BITCOINCASH -1.43% #ETHEREUM -0.86% #RIPPLE -0.72% #LITECOIN -0.52%
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.14%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 73.67%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pRtMwgWD3u
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Mester Speech due at 17:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-19
Gold Price Forecast: Reversal from May Low Brings June High on Radar

Gold Price Forecast: Reversal from May Low Brings June High on Radar

2020-06-19 16:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Gold Talking Points

The price of gold appears to be stuck in a narrow range following the limited reaction to Federal Reserve testimony, but the technical outlook brings the monthly high ($1746) on the radar as the pullback from the yearly high ($1765) reverses ahead of the May low ($1670).

Technical Forecast for Gold: Bullish

The price of gold has traded to fresh yearly highs during every single month so far in 2020, and it remains to be seen if the bullish behavior will persist as the rebound from the monthly low ($1671) fails to produce a break of the monthly high ($1746), which occurred during the first week of June.

Keep in mind, the opening range for 2020 instilled a bullish outlook for gold as the precious metal cleared the 2019 high ($1557), with a similar scenario materializing in February as bullion tagged a fresh yearly high ($1689)after marking the monthly low ($1548) during the first full week.

The monthly opening range for March was less relevant amid the response by major central banks to COVID-19, but the price for gold still traded to a fresh yearly high ($1704) prior to the break of the January low ($1517).

Moreover, bullion climbed to a fresh yearly high ($1748) in April after testing the former-resistance zone around $1450 (38.2% retracement) to $1452 (100% expansion), with the bullish behavior also taking shape in May as the precious metal traded to a fresh 2020 high ($1765).

In turn, the reversal from the May low ($1670) brings the monthly high ($1746) on the radar, but lack of momentum to break out of the range bound price action may foreshadow a potential shift in market behavior if the price of gold fails to mark a fresh 2020 high in June.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Gold price chart

Source: Trading View

The price of gold holds within the May range following the failed attempt to test the 2012 high ($1796), and the precious metal may continue to consolidate as the rebound from the monthly low ($1671) fails to produce a break of the June high ($1745).

Nevertheless, the technical outlook for bullion remains constructive as the pullback from the yearly high ($1765) reverses just ahead of the May low ($1670), with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlighting a similar dynamic as the oscillator attempts to break out of the negative slope carried over from the previous month.

Need a break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around $1733 (78.6% retracement) to $1743 (23.6% expansion) along with a move above the June high ($1746) to bring the $1754 (261.8% expansion) region on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around $1786 (38.2% expansion) followed by the 2012 high ($1796).

However, lack of momentum to clear the monthly high ($1746) may foreshadow a potential shift in market behavior as the price of gold fails to mark a fresh 2020 high in June.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Bounces At Pre-Crisis Lows, Divergence Hints At Reversal
US Dollar Bounces At Pre-Crisis Lows, Divergence Hints At Reversal
2020-06-14 08:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Weekly Reversal Snaps Six-Week Rally in WTI
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Weekly Reversal Snaps Six-Week Rally in WTI
2020-06-14 00:00:00
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Pivots Lower as EUR/GBP Holds Range
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Pivots Lower as EUR/GBP Holds Range
2020-06-13 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: Long-Term Support Thwarts Sellers
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: Long-Term Support Thwarts Sellers
2020-06-13 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.