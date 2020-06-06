We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
2020-06-06 02:04:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF
2020-06-05 22:00:00
2020-06-05 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting as US and China Demand Rises
2020-06-06 01:00:00
2020-06-06 01:00:00
Crude Oil Rally Hindered by Gap Resistance, OPEC+ Meeting in Limbo
2020-06-04 09:30:00
2020-06-04 09:30:00
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
2020-06-06 02:04:00
S&P 500 Surges as VIX 'Fear-Gauge' Implodes Post-Jobs Report
2020-06-05 17:30:00
2020-06-05 17:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Slammed Lower on Record US Jobs Creation
2020-06-06 13:00:00
2020-06-06 13:00:00
Gold Forecast: 2012 High Still on Radar as Price Holds May Range
2020-06-05 16:00:00
2020-06-05 16:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: Pound Surges into Critical Fibonacci Resistance
2020-06-06 16:00:00
2020-06-06 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Multi-Week High; EU/UK Trade Update and US NFPs Ahead
2020-06-05 09:30:00
2020-06-05 09:30:00
Gold Sinks, USD/JPY Surges as NFP Report Smashes Expectations
2020-06-05 12:40:00
2020-06-05 12:40:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-06-04 21:30:00
2020-06-04 21:30:00
Sterling Price Outlook: Pound Surges into Critical Fibonacci Resistance

2020-06-06 16:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Sterling Technical Price Outlook: GBP/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Sterling technical trade level update – Weekly Chart
  • GBP/USD rally holding below confluent resistance at 1.2717/54
  • Broader Cable outlook remains constructive while above 1.2328

The British Pound rallied more than 2.6% against the US Dollar this week with the advance now taking Sterling more than 11% off the March lows. Price is testing the first major resistance hurdle here at a key technical confluence and while the medium-term risk remains weighted to the topside, the advance may be vulnerable while below this threshold. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly technical chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Cable trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jun 08
( 12:06 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Weekly

Sterling Price Chart

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Notes:In my last Sterling Weekly Price Outlook we noted to keep a lookout for possible, “downside exhaustion while above 1.1950,” with a topside breach exposing, “subsequent resistance objectives at the 2018 low-week close at 1.2582 and a key technical confluence at 1.2717/54- a region defined by the 61.8% retracement and the 2019 yearly open.” Price registered a high at 1.2732 this week and leaves the long-bias vulnerable while below this threshold near-term.

Initial support rests back at 1.2582 with near-term bullish invalidation now raised to this week’s low at 1.2328 - a close below the March trendline would threaten a larger correction in Sterling. A breach higher from here exposes subsequent resistance objectives at the 61.8% extension of the late-March advance at 1.2840 backed by the 75% parallel (currently ~1.2890s) and the yearly high-week close at 1.3078.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom Line: The Sterling rally is testing the first major resistance barrier early in the month and leaves the immediate advance vulnerable while below 1.27545 near-term. From a trading standpoint, a good region to reduce long-exposure / riase protective stops – look for downside exhaustion ahead of 1.2328 IF price is head higher with a breach / close above 1.2840 needed to mark resumption. I’ll publish and updated Sterling Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

GBP Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly GBP/USD Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart

Sterling Price chart
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long GBP/USD - the ratio stands at -1.46 (40.65% of traders are long) – bullish reading
  • Long positions are7.90% lower than yesterday and 31.45% lower from last week
  • Short positions are12.56% lower than yesterday and 26.08% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise. Yet, traders are less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% -12% -10%
Weekly -28% 42% 2%
Learn how shifts in GBP/USD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key UK / US Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Technical Outlook For Next Week
2020-06-06 04:00:00
2020-06-06 04:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF
2020-06-05 22:00:00
2020-06-05 22:00:00
Gold Forecast: 2012 High Still on Radar as Price Holds May Range
2020-06-05 16:00:00
2020-06-05 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-06-01 15:30:00
2020-06-01 15:30:00
