S&P 500 Rises on Trump China Presser, NFPs and Rate Decisions Ahead
2020-05-30 02:00:00
Euro Breakout or Fake-Out? EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Surge to Fresh Highs
2020-05-29 18:30:00
Oil Price to Stay Afloat as US Output Falls to Lowest Level Since 2018
2020-05-29 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on US-China Tension, Trump Speech Eyed
2020-05-29 03:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-05-30 03:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-29 20:00:00
Gold Prices Face RBA, BoC, ECB, US Jobs Data and Brexit Talks
2020-05-30 12:00:00
Weekly Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Potential Persists
2020-05-30 05:00:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD May Go Along for the Ride
2020-05-30 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Next Week's EU/UK Trade Talks
2020-05-29 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rebound Faces First Test
2020-05-30 09:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD May Go Along for the Ride

2020-05-30 16:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

GBP/USD Price Highlights:

  • GBP/USD techs aren’t the cleanest, but rally may get underway nevertheless
  • Dollar could be headed for trouble on a break of the range

GBP/USD may be headed for rally this coming week

Cable hasn’t been a particularly easy handle as of late, looking like it could go either way much of the time. But that could change with a generally weaker USD helping propel currencies in a broad was manner. It during the past couple of days where we started to see real Dollar weakness come into play with EUR/USD trading higher. GBP/USD may be next.

The technical picture isn’t great here, but as long as the series of higher highs and higher lows can keep developing since the May 18 low, then a move back to the formidable 200-day could develop, where price stopped almost to the pip twice in April. The April peaks were at 12647, with the 200 having edged slightly higher since then to 12657.

A break lower and undercut of 12160 could prove detrimental to this outlook. At that juncture we would need to reassess the situation for a potential flip towards the downside. For now, running with a neutral to positive outlook, but that will hinge on the US Dollar, as seen via the DXY, breaking outside of a nearly two-month trading range. So far it is holding the bottom of the range, let’s see what this coming week brings.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Actively trade GBP? Check out the Mid-Q1 Forecast today.
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Chart (Not a great picture)

GBPUSD Chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (working on range break)

DXY Index Chart

U.S. Dollar Currency Index (DXY) Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

