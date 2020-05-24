We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Weekly Outlook: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil
2020-05-25 13:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Coiling Continues - Watch These DXY Index Levels
2020-05-25 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
2020-05-24 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-22 20:00:00
Dow Jones Rises to Resistance, US Dollar Dropping to Key Support
2020-05-21 11:55:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Weekly Outlook: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil
2020-05-25 13:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Coiling Continues - Watch These DXY Index Levels
2020-05-25 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Weekly Outlook: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil
2020-05-25 13:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Coiling Continues - Watch These DXY Index Levels
2020-05-25 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Coiling Continues - Watch These DXY Index Levels
2020-05-25 12:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Chart Setups
2020-05-24 12:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The British Pound is under renewed selling pressure this morning after BoE deputy governor for banking and markets said that the central bank is keeping ‘our whole tool set under active review'. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/fY4HewczpL https://t.co/AX1qMeq8ks
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.31% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.19% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.18% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/qsrBgSzbb9
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 2.48% France 40: 1.56% FTSE 100: 1.37% US 500: 1.27% Wall Street: 1.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/U88jwizBUy
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.62% Gold: -0.43% Silver: -0.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/E0JIHB34kq
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.33%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.98%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KPZp80OFL7
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.74% Gold: -0.44% Silver: -0.95% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fdvrgxmJD4
  • On May 8, Bitcoin surged to a two and a half month-high at $10,071. Get your #Bitcoin technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/40pZEa2ARj https://t.co/6fweAKEiP5
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 2.47% France 40: 1.56% FTSE 100: 1.42% US 500: 1.19% Wall Street: 1.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/lusuGg69Py
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.33%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.39%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/yX00FwBRaN
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4auhNzVWYV
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Coiling Continues - Watch These DXY Index Levels

Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Coiling Continues - Watch These DXY Index Levels

2020-05-25 12:30:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Share:
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Coiling Continues - Watch These DXY Index Levels

Technical Forecast for the US Dollar: Neutral

  • EUR/USD rates can’t quite get legs beneath them during their breakout, while GBP/USD remains tilted to the downside and USD/JPY tracks global equity markets higher. The net-result is a US Dollar (via the DXY Index) that continues to trade sideways.
  • The holiday-shortened week will soon give way to deluge of critical US economic data in the first week of June, lending to the notion that the next few days will likely see the DXY Index consolidation sustained.
  • The IG Client Sentiment Index suggests that retail traders are adjusting their US Dollar positioning in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY rates.
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

US Dollar’s Trapped in Suspended Disbelief

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has made little movement in recent weeks, coiling into an ever tightening consolidation that portends at a breakout opportunity down the road. The holiday-shortened week will soon give way to deluge of critical US economic data in the first week of June, lending to the notion that the next few days will likely see the DXY Index consolidation sustained.

Yet for the time being, even as the United States continues to deal with the worst outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic among developed economies, with the death toll surpassing 100,000, the sheer fact that the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet has now swelled past $7 trillion has market participants overlooking the near-term losses, both in economic and human terms.

DXY PRICE INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (MAY 2019 to MAY 2020) (CHART 1)

Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Coiling Continues - Watch These DXY Index Levels

The DXY Index’s lack of direction in recent weeks has led to an ever-tightening consolidation, perhaps in the form of a symmetrical triangle. Concurrently, momentum has tailed off and there is no prevailing bias at this present time. Both daily MACD and Slow Stochastics are hovering at their respective signal and median lines, while price is now just above its daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which remains in bearish sequential order.

The fact of the matter is that the DXY Index has not traded beyond the March 26 to 27 high/low range that has since defined support and resistance for the symmetrical triangle over the past two months. It thus stands to reason that until the DXY Index either breaks 101.02 to the topside or 98.27 to the downside, then traders may find better opportunities elsewhere in the near-term.

DXY PRICE INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: WEEKLY CHART (NOVEMBER 2016 to MAY 2020) (CHART 2)

Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Coiling Continues - Watch These DXY Index Levels

The weekly timeframe underscores the ‘wait-and-see’ approach to the DXY Index. Since the start of March, there have been moves both above resistance and below support in the bearish rising wedge in place since mid-2017. At present time, the DXY Index remains within the bearish wedge, although the weekly candle – that of a hammer – suggests that there remains a steady bid below.

US Dollar Net-Long Futures Positioning Edges Up Without DXY Index Rally (Chart 3)

Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Coiling Continues - Watch These DXY Index Levels

Finally, looking at positioning, according to the CFTC’s COT for the week ended May 19, speculators increased their net-long US Dollar positions to 17.3K contracts, up from the 16.5K net-long contracts held in the week prior. Net-long US Dollar positioning has been trending higher every week since the week ending March 24.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Chart Setups
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Chart Setups
2020-05-24 12:15:00
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
2020-05-24 00:00:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Weakness to Persist Amid Break of April Low
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Weakness to Persist Amid Break of April Low
2020-05-23 16:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
2020-05-23 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
USD/JPY
Mixed
EUR/USD
Mixed
Gold
Mixed
AUD/USD
Bullish
NZD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.