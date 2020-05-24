Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Chart Setups

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Lifted Long-Term by Recovery Fund Plan
2020-05-23 20:00:00
USDMXN and USDZAR Extend Breaks While EURUSD, AUDUSD and SPX Tip Range
2020-05-22 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
2020-05-24 00:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
2020-05-23 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-22 20:00:00
Dow Jones Rises to Resistance, US Dollar Dropping to Key Support
2020-05-21 11:55:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Bearish on GDP Data, US-China Tension and Covid-19
2020-05-23 12:00:00
Gold Price Trend May Reverse as the Rally Loses Steam Near $1800
2020-05-22 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Weakness to Persist Amid Break of April Low
2020-05-23 16:00:00
FTSE 100 Drops on China Tensions, GBP/USD Breakdown - US Market Open
2020-05-22 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Chart Setups
2020-05-24 12:15:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-21 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Canadian Dollar has proven stable in recent weeks following a dramatic turn lower in March, guided to the downside by energy markets. Get your $USDCAD market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/7tlrn74X3t https://t.co/OGqZzWaxU4
  • As political tensions between the US and China increase, $gld is picking up a safe-haven bid ahead of the long weekend and may look to press higher. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/boUn4vyfCO https://t.co/sVtnBALhw7
  • Both WTI and Brent crude futures have conformed to the negative risk tone, however, investors will be eying the latest Baker Huges rig count for another drop in #oil rigs. Get your market update on currencies, commodities & stocks from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/G6CEBzNXVA https://t.co/gosmDwkKSX
  • The $USD gained ground while the $SPX Index edged lower headed into the final trading session this week. Get your #equities market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/lgn2Pg0TAH https://t.co/Wq3t8Q67U0
  • Gold: With the risk being shunned, gold has edged higher and continues to consolidate its recent push higher. The precious metal hit a seven-year high of $1,766/oz. Get your XAU/USD market update here: https://t.co/3JUEK5ONOl https://t.co/7Ft6FQfoEO
  • The #FTSE 100 and S&P 500, after rejecting key resistance, could risk seeing downward pressure pick up pace if retail investors unwind their tendency to sell recent price action. Get your #equities market update here:https://t.co/Y8ff8teiED https://t.co/b0ggnaePSo
  • My weekend video: 'S&P 500 Break, USDMXN Trend or EURUSD Range To Start Next Week?' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/05/23/SP-500-Break-USDMXN-Trend-or-EURUSD-Range-To-Start-Next-Week.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/S33VrMbiDg
  • Emerging market currencies haven’t been treated equally by the effects of global contagion, even if most have suffered to some degree. However withdrawal of investment flows could hit them all. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/QzNoNYgMgP https://t.co/6t0PKwJ3cV
  • GBP/USD has printed a set of lower highs and lower lows over the past four sessions as positive sentiment in the British Pound wanes. Get your GBP/USD technical analysis here:https://t.co/gsrRNMwYjA https://t.co/DUWVgs2v7h
  • The US Dollar seems to have technical setups versus #ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit, Indonesian Rupiah, and Philippine Peso that could go either way. Get your ASEAN currencies market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/qOofxVUI8t https://t.co/JJIamQgQaF
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Chart Setups

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Chart Setups

2020-05-24 12:15:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

JAPANESE YEN TECHNICAL FORECAST – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY CHART SETUPS AS CHINA TENSION ESCALATES

  • USD/JPY just notched back-to-back weekly gains and could continue advancing if Dollar-Yen bulls can overpower technical resistance posed by the 108.00 handle
  • EUR/JPY spiked about 250-pips early last week only to surrender more than half of the move by Friday’s close and highlights Euro-Yen reversal potential
  • AUD/JPY edged nearly 2% higher over the last five trading sessions, but the Japanese Yen might recover recent downside against its pro-risk Australian Dollar peer

JPY price action remained under pressure last week and fell roughly 0.5% on balance measured by the Japanese Yen currency index. The Yen has weathered bearish headwinds for most of the month relative to top counterparts – like the US Dollar, Euro and Australian Dollar – as resilient market sentiment crushes volatility.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

JAPANESE YEN: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY PRICE PERFORMANCE MONTH-TO-DATE (CHART 1)

JPY Price Chart Japanese Yen Forecast USDJPY EURJPY AUDJPY

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Broad weakness in the Japanese Yen since April 30 has pushed spot USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and AUD/JPY prices higher by 0.95%, 1.23%, and 0.62% respectively. With the Yen currently trading near the low end of its monthly range, however, there is potential for JPY price action to reverse its stretch of downside.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

This is considering the likely chance that major currency pairs continue to ping-pong between critical technical support and resistance zones recently established. Nonetheless, the ebb and flow of market sentiment in response to conflicting fundamental drivers, such as renewed China tension and coronavirus vaccine hope, could weigh materially on the Yen.

USD/JPY – US DOLLAR TO YEN PRICE OUTLOOK NEUTRAL (CHART 2)

USDJPY Price Chart US Dollar to Yen Forecast

USD/JPY jumped to a five-week high this past Tuesday. US Dollar strength against the Japanese Yen has sustained primarily on the back of fresh Fed Chair Powell rate outlook that disappointed dovish expectations. The advance just extended by USD/JPY price action reiterates the bullish trend formed by a series of higher lows since May 07.

USD/JPY BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -8% 2% -4%
Weekly -7% 0% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

This positively-sloped trendline might offer a healthy tailwind to USD/JPY price action going forward and help fuel a retest of last week’s high. Also, near the 107.40 mark, a confluence of popular moving averages show potential for the Dollar-Yen to stay relatively supported.

In light of technical resistance posed by the 108.00 handle, however, spot USD/JPY could struggle to continue climbing. Similarly, bearish divergence indicated by the RSI and MACD suggest that upward momentum recently recorded by USD/JPY price action has waned.

EUR/JPY – EURO TO YEN PRICE OUTLOOK BEARISH (CHART 3)

EURJPY Price Chart Euro to Yen Forecast

EUR/JPY jumped over 250-pips early last week in response to a 500bln Euro recovery fund proposed by EU leaders. Although, spot prices quickly ricocheted to the downside after EUR/JPY probed its upper Bollinger Band and failed to eclipse the 118.00 mark.

Euro-Yen price action correspondingly looks primed to keep sliding toward trendline support extended through the May 06 and May 14 intraday lows. If this area fails to keep spot EUR/JPY afloat, Japanese Yen bulls could flex their muscles and attempt to make a push for the 116.00 level.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/JPY – AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR TO YEN PRICE OUTLOOK BEARISH (CHART 4)

AUDJPY Price Chart Australian Dollar to Yen Forecast

Japanese Yen weakness against the pro-risk Australian Dollar stands out prominently when observing AUD/JPY price action over the last two months, but zooming out to a wider time frame reveals the dominant bearish trend.

Largely driven by a retracement in currency volatility and rebound in risk appetite, spot AUD/JPY trades about 17% above its March 18 bottom. Considering a pivotal test that still faces AUD/JPY, however, the impressive recovery still hangs in jeopardy.

AUD/JPY MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% 2% 5%
Weekly 1% 12% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Furthermore, surmounting the 70.500 price could prove difficult for the Aussie-Yen. This technical level of support-turned-resistance, which roughly aligns with the January 2019 JPY flash crash and August 2019 swing lows, might keep additional upside at bay. On the other hand, topping March’s swing highs could open up the door for AUD/JPY bulls to target the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of its year-to-date range.

Keep Reading – Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
2020-05-24 00:00:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Weakness to Persist Amid Break of April Low
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Weakness to Persist Amid Break of April Low
2020-05-23 16:00:00
S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Outlook For Next Week
S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Outlook For Next Week
2020-05-23 00:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
2020-05-23 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
EUR/JPY
Bullish
AUD/JPY
Mixed
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.