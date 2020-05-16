We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Weekly Technical Outlook Bearish Versus US Dollar & Swiss Franc
2020-05-15 23:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-15 14:00:00
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Gain with Financial Stocks
2020-05-14 23:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook - CFTC Advises Vigilance Over Possible Negative Pricing
2020-05-14 08:28:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Price Forecast for Next Week
2020-05-16 03:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-15 20:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-15 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Bulled Up as It Rises Out of Price Pattern
2020-05-15 16:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-15 14:00:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, DXY – USD Charts For Next Week
2020-05-15 12:15:00
USD/JPY Rate Breakout Brings April High on Radar
2020-05-16 09:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-15 14:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Breakout Brings April High on Radar

2020-05-16 09:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Japanese Yen Talking Points

USD/JPY extends the rebound from the monthly low (105.99) as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tames speculation for a negative interest rate policy (NIRP), and the technical outlook brings the April high (109.38) on the radar as the exchange rate breaks out of a bearish trend.

Technical Forecast for Japanese Yen: Bearish

The technical outlook for USD/JPY suggests the exchange rate will continue to consolidate following the sharp moves from earlier this year as the 200-Day SMA (108.24) tracks a flat slope.

A downward trending channel took shape in April as the advance from the March low (101.18) failed to produce a test of the 2020 high (112.23), with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) exhibiting a similar behavior during the previous month.

However, the break of the bearish formations in both price and the RSI may fuel the rebound from the May low (105.99) as USD/JPY clears the high from the first week of the month.

In turn, USD/JPY may continue to retrace the decline from the April high (109.38) as the bearish momentum abates.

USD/JPY Rate Daily Chart

USDJPY chart

Source: Trading View

USD/JPY breaks out of the descending channel following the failed attempt to test the 105.80 (61.8% expansion) region, with the move above 107.20 (61.8% retracement) opening up the Fibonacci overlap around 108.00 (23.6% expansion) to 108.40 (100% expansion), which incorporates the 200-Day SMA (108.24).

The next area of interest comes in around 109.40 (50% retracement) to 110.00 (78.6% expansion) as it lines up with the April high (109.38) followed by the overlap around 111.10 (61.8% expansion) to 111.60 (38.2% retracement), which largely coincides with the March high (111.72).

However, USD/JPY may trade within a more defined rang if it fails to extend the recent series of higher highs and lows, with a move below the 106.50 (50% expansion) to 106.70 (38.2% retracement) region bringing the 105.80 (61.8% expansion) area on the radar.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Price Forecast for Next Week
2020-05-16 03:00:00
Euro Weekly Technical Outlook Bearish Versus US Dollar & Swiss Franc
2020-05-15 23:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Bulled Up as It Rises Out of Price Pattern
2020-05-15 16:00:00
Weekly Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: Minor Setback amid Strength Otherwise
2020-05-10 21:00:00
