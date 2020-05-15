We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Weekly Technical Outlook Bearish Versus US Dollar & Swiss Franc
2020-05-15 23:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-15 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Gain with Financial Stocks
2020-05-14 23:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook - CFTC Advises Vigilance Over Possible Negative Pricing
2020-05-14 08:28:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-15 20:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-15 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-15 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Bulled Up as It Rises Out of Price Pattern
2020-05-15 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-15 14:00:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, DXY – USD Charts For Next Week
2020-05-15 12:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-15 14:00:00
Hang Seng May Struggle as Yen Gains if US-China Tensions Resurface
2020-05-15 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment report for May crossed the wires Friday morning at 73.7, beating expectations of 68.0. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/EkiBNx9GKi https://t.co/osKvgGOJeZ
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.13% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.74% 🇬🇧GBP: -1.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/AfiLzFFxGO
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 5.08% Oil - US Crude: 0.97% Gold: 0.78% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/s3amCKAXmV
  • Dow Jones price outlook appears threatened by underrated coronavirus recession risk and rekindled US-China trade war tension. Get your #Dow Jones market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/JSAJZWTCMy https://t.co/qzdW2YhxCA
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.20%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.15%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FQDSTtmu4i
  • The #USD may be in store for some near-term gains against its #ASEAN counterparts as my ASEAN-based USD index pushed above falling resistance from March, exposing the horizontal range between 4.2344 - 4.2458 $USDSGD $USDIDR $USDPHP $USDMYR https://t.co/b8k10Sng1v
  • 🇺🇸 Foreign Bond Investment Actual: $-299.30B Previous: $4.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-15
  • 🇺🇸 Overall Net Capital Flows Actual: $349.90B Previous: $-13.4B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-15
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.82% FTSE 100: 0.63% France 40: 0.54% US 500: -0.00% Wall Street: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/JP3TifHHmI
  • The US dollar basket (DXY) continues to trade in a sideways pattern set up over the last six weeks and is struggling for direction. Get your $USD technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/mzAPcOPRJw https://t.co/AQnh16ZGn8
Euro Weekly Technical Outlook Bearish Versus US Dollar & Swiss Franc

Euro Weekly Technical Outlook Bearish Versus US Dollar & Swiss Franc

2020-05-15 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Euro Outlook, Swiss Franc, US Dollar, EUR/USD, EUR/CHF – TALKING POINTS

  • EUR/USD downtrend may accelerate as pair tests critical support level
  • EUR/CHF compression zone causing pair to consolidate – what now?
  • Pair edging closer to the month when SNB lifted the floor on EUR/CHF

EUR/USD Technical Outlook

EUR/USD may retest a multi-year swing-low at 1.0653 if the pair break below a key inflection point at 1.0783 where it had recently dipped below but recovered the following day. If EUR/USD once again punctures below this level with follow-through, selling pressure may become particularly acute. The prospect of a meaningful recovery may then become less likely given the number of technical barriers EUR/USD would have to clear.

EUR/USD – Daily Chart

EURUSD Chart

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

The short-term retreat would also fall in-line with the broader pullback EUR/USD has been experiencing after it failed to clear February 2018 descending resistance This opens the door to flirting with a multi-tiered support range between 1.0663 and 1.0520. If those technical floorboards are ripped up by sellers, the basement at 1.0352 could be at risk of being flooded with eager sellers looking to capitalize on the pair’s decline.

EUR/USD – Monthly Chart

EURUSD Chart

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

EUR/CHF Forecast

EUR/CHF’s descent following the bearish engulfing on December 2, 2019 has recently turned into a far steeper and more formidable slope of depreciation and has accelerated the pair’s losses. EUR/CHF did briefly break above the newly-formed resistance channel, though upside momentum quickly evaporated and the pair resumed their downward trajectory.

EUR/CHF – Daily Chart

EURCHF Price Chart

EUR/CHF chart created using TradingView

Zooming in on the daily chart shows EUR/CHF is narrowly trading within a compression zone formed by descending resistance and stubborn support at 1.0508. Recent price action suggests a degree of indecision given the small-bodied nature of the candles and traders’ apparent reluctance to not climb above or below the technical cross sections that are pressuring it into a corner. However, a directional bias may soon be revealed.

EUR/CHF – Daily Chart

EURCHF chart

EUR/CHF chart created using TradingView

If EUR/CHF invalidates resistance, while there may be an initial bump higher, the pair’s gains may be capped by a key inflection point at 1.0610. On the other hand, if support cracks under the weight of growing selling pressure and the pair break below it with follow-through, EUR/CHF may experience heightened liquidation pressure.

EUR/CHF – Monthly Chart

EURCHF

EUR/CHF chart created using TradingView

The implications of such a move when taken from the perspective of a monthly view could be significant. EUR/CHF is less than 1.50 percent away from retesting a support area between 1.0334 and 1.0235. Breaking below the lowest tier would mark the softest reading since the pair plunged over 30 percent after the SNB removed the floor on the EUR/CHF exchange rate in January 2015.

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: Bulled Up as It Rises Out of Price Pattern
Gold Price Outlook: Bulled Up as It Rises Out of Price Pattern
2020-05-15 16:00:00
Weekly Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: Minor Setback amid Strength Otherwise
Weekly Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: Minor Setback amid Strength Otherwise
2020-05-10 21:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Resume Down Move After Rebound
Crude Oil Prices May Resume Down Move After Rebound
2020-05-10 04:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE Forecast: Upside Reward Diminishing
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE Forecast: Upside Reward Diminishing
2020-05-09 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
EUR/CHF
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.